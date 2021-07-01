Watch now: Matt Smith resigns as Mount Zion baseball coach after 10 years

MOUNT ZION — After 10 years coaching Mount Zion baseball, Matt Smith has resigned his position as head coach.

"It was a tough decision. It was strictly my decision and it was totally a decision that was hard. A lot of tears were shed and I was reflecting on that in the last few weeks of the season," Smith said. "I talked it over with my wife and I think it was something I was ready to do. My daughter just turned six, so she is going to get active in stuff and I thought now was the time to push the pause button. I needed a break."

This past season, the Braves were 15-8, 5-2 Apollo and advanced to the regional finals, where they lost to Chatham Glenwood. Smith stepped down following the season and his resignation was approved by the Mount Zion school board last week.

"I'm not sure if COVID had something to do with it. I think it put things into perspective. There have been a lot more added duties and the time seems like it keeps adding things. It made things more challenging," he said.

Smith coached for 10 years and nine seasons at Mount Zion, losing the 2020 season to a COVID-19 pandemic cancellation. He had a record of 187-92 in that time and the Braves won four regional titles under his leadership. In Smith's first season in 2011-12, the Braves finished 31-6 and were regional champions.

"Personally, that first season stands out when you get your first crack at being a varsity coach. I had a great group of kids and we had unbelievable weather that spring, I remember in 2012," Smith said. "That was a team that had some depth on the mound and we could swing it a little bit. We knew how to win baseball games. We set the school record for wins and we really battled. That's nothing to take away from my other teams and they are all unique in their own way.

"We were always able to compete and it shows the type of baseball players we have had over the years. But that had been set long before I got here with Ed Neighbors (Braves coach from 1969-70 to 2001-02) and Ben Davis (Braves coach from 2002-03 to 2010-2011) before me."

Smith will continue to lead the Mount Zion junior high baseball program moving forward.

"That is a fall season for eight weeks so it is a shorter season. I thought if I walked away from that it would be a complete culture shock for me," Smith said. "Baseball has been in my blood and I've always been around the game, so I didn't want to do that."

Smith said he is open to coaching again, but coaching anywhere other than Mount Zion would feel odd to him.

"Who knows, I may never get the opportunity again (to coach) but I will keep my fingers crossed that maybe the opportunity will happen and I can get a chance to get back on the diamond with the kids," he said. "It has been a privilege to coach in this district for 21 years and 10 with the varsity. We have had a lot of good players and great families to work with. It has been a great partnership in leading the baseball program and they do a great job in supporting our plans as a coach and a program."

