Watch now: Millikin Fall Baseball League giving St. Teresa Chord Miller a fresh look at competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Just near 4 p.m. on Sunday, Chord Miller emerged from the dugout at Workman Family Baseball Field on the campus of Millikin University with white baseball pants, a blue shirt with orange sleeves and a blue batting helmet.

He was the No. 8 batter for Team Royal, made up of primarily St. Teresa students, in the new Millikin Baseball Fall League. Miller, a senior for the Bulldogs, worked a walk in his first at-bat and was hit by a pitch in his second before stealing second and third bases.

Not a bad debut. But in a normal, non-COVID impacted world, Miller likely wouldn't have been there. He was supposed to run onto the field two days prior, on Friday night, to begin his season as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. That would have taken all of his energy and attention.

"It’s my senior year, just focus on being the quarterback and do big things," Miller said.