Watch now: Mount Zion baseball is slowing down the game and picking up the wins

"I think it is a mixture of hitting the ball well and it is baseball, so you have to get a little lucky. I've been hitting the ball right and finding the holes," Hamrick said. "I'm having a great hitting streak right now but it will probably even out in the season, who knows."

Hamrick is also a relief pitcher for the Braves and he is doing just as well on the mound. Over 10 innings spread over five appearances, Hamrick has allowed one earned run for a 0.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts.

"I actually like coming in when the game is on the line. I like the pressure situations. I really like throwing my curveball and slider and I feel like I have really good movement," Hamrick said. "I really like our team right now. I think we have a chance to win the Apollo Conference. We have a great bond and we all believe that we can win."

Senior Jonathan Oliger leads the Braves (8-4, 3-0 Apollo) pitching staff and he, along with several Braves players, tried to balance football and baseball as the practices overlapped this spring.