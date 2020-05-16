Watch now: Normal West baseball coach Chris Hawkins devastated by cancellations, but finds comfort in team, Bible readings

There was talk of that Thursday afternoon when Hawkins held a video call with his players, the first he had organized since this all began. Seventeen of the 18 varsity players participated.

Other coaches began such meetings weeks ago. Hawkins wasn’t ready. He sent text messages, etc., to his players with inspirational messages or videos he had found. But to see them face to face, even on a computer screen …

“I was not in an emotional state (to do it),” Hawkins said. “I didn’t have a lot of answers. It was just really hard to see them without being able to do what we normally do.

“Heck, you just want to give them a hug or a high five. We’ve done a lot more hugging than handshakes over the last 10 years and now it’s weird not to be able to do that. Plus, you know how bad they want to be doing something baseball wise. I can’t fix it for them. That’s very frustrating. You feel helpless.”

An Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, Hawkins has steered West to a 518-215 record, 10 regional championships and eight Big 12 Conference titles in 20 years as head coach. He feels badly for his seniors but also the underclassmen, who he said have been denied “the chance to rub elbows with that senior class and just learn from them.”