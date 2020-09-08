Watch Now: Warrensburg-Latham's Brayden Closs is an imposing figure on the mound at Millikin's Fall Baseball League

According to Prep Baseball Report, Closs is ranked as the 79th best prospect in Illinois in his class and is described as having a command of three-pitches, including a fastball that can reach the mid-80s and a curve in the mid-70s.

"I would say my fastball or my curveball are my best pitches," he said. "The velocity has really improved for me and my curveball ... I sort of just came up on it naturally. Some velocity comes along with it, and and a higher velocity you can get more spin on the curveball."

A physical comparisons to Clayton Kershaw is appropriate when seeing Closs on the mound, but he shrugs that off for a right-handed pitcher to model his pitching style after.

"I don't necessarily look at the hand and so I sort of model it after right-handed pitchers and just switch it to my side. I really like (Cincinnati Reds pitcher) Trevor Bauer and the unique arm path that he has," Closs said. "A lot of major league pictures go away from the curveball and stick to the slider but he is a guy that has a curveball in his arsenal as well as a slider. That is one thing I've tried to have both a curveball and a slider."