5 takeaways from the IHSA's girls basketball playoff seedings

DECATUR — This season's girls basketball playoffs will be jam-packed with outstanding basketball as Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A will be competing simultaneously, culminating with the state tournament for all four classes on March 3-5 at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Regional quarterfinals are just around the corner, beginning Saturday, Feb. 12. The IHSA put out its postseason seedings for all four classes on Thursday. Until the finalized brackets and regional schedules are released, here are five takeaways from the seedings:

CLASS 3A

MacArthur seeded No. 4

In the Lincoln Sectional Sub-Sectional A, four Central State 8 teams hold the top four seeds as No. 1 Springfield, No. 2 Rochester, No. 3 Springfield Southeast and No. 4 'MacArthur are the highest-ranked teams.

On Tuesday, MacArthur (17-11, 10-5 CS8) fell to Springfield, the top team in the CS8 currently with a 18-9, 12-2 CS8 record, 59-50. The Generals will be a dangerous team in the playoffs behind senior point guard Amaria Pender's top defense and the scoring of junior forward Christiana Rice, who has averaged 17 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Rounding out the sub-sectional, Mount Zion is the No. 7 team and Eisenhower is the No. 9 seed.

Lincoln at No. 2

In the opposite sub-sectional, Mahomet-Seymour is the top seed, followed by Lincoln at No 2. The Railsplitters are 21-6 and in second place in the Apollo Conference behind Mattoon.

Mahomet has a better overall record (24-4)) but is third in the Apollo, with a 7-3 mark. The Bulldogs defeated Lincoln 46-37 on Jan. 17 and the Railers' all-state sophomore Kloe Froebe recently scored her 1,000 point in just her 39th game.

Mattoon tops in sub-sectional

The Mattoon girls come in as the top seed in sub-sectional A in the Bethalto Civic Memorial Sectional. The Green Wave are 24-2 this season and are on top of the Apollo Conference currently, with a 9-1 record.

Matton, the No. 7 team ini Class 3A, is on a six-game winning streak and faces Sullivan (9-17) on Saturday at home and will have its hands full with Class 2A No. 5 Paris (23-3) on Monday.

CLASS 2A

Pana gets top seed

Pana, the No. 4 team in Class 2A, was last beaten the day after Thanksgiving by Lincoln, 61-53. Since then, the Panthers have been on a 24-game winning streak, earning them the top seed in Sub-sectional A of the Monticello Sectional. Pana is led by senior Jillian Hamilton, who is averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 steals per game this season.

Pana is the favorite of a strong regional that features Paris as the second seed, No. 3 Clinton (24-5, 6-0 CIC) and Class 2A No. 10 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (24-4, 6-1 Lincoln Prairie Conference).

Other local teams in Sub-sectional A include No. 6 seed Monticello, No. 7 Warrensburg-Latham, No. 8 Shelbyville, and No. 9 Maroa-Forsyth

Sitting opposite Pana as the No. 1 seed of Monticello Sectional’s Sub-Sectional B is Teutopolis, the No. 7 team in Class 2A.

CLASS 1A

St. Teresa No. 2 seed

Macon County Tournament champions St. Teresa is the No. 2 seed in Sub-Sectional B in the Farmer City Blue Ridge Sectional. Mount Pulaski (23-5) is the top seed after the Hilltoppers held off the Bulldogs, 50-46, on Jan. 10. Cerro Gordo-Bement is the No. 4 seed.

In the Tuscola Sectional, several local teams will battle in hopes to defeat Tri-County, which is the top seed. The Titans (23-3) sit on top of the Lincoln Prairie Conference with a perfect 7-0 record and were the No. 3 team in Class 1A in the latest AP poll.

CIC Tournament champions Tuscola (18-7, 4-1) are the No. 3 seed and Arcola (16-11) is No. 5. Meridian and Central A&M are seeded No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.