5 takeaways from the MacArthur boys and girls basketball wins in the Decatur city games

DECATUR — As his boys basketball team was preparing for Tuesday's Decatur city game with Eisenhower, MacArthur boys basketball coach Terise Bryson anticipated a wild start.

"At the start of a city game, there is no coaching. Guys were going up and down the court doing what they want to do," Bryson said. "I knew it was going to kind of be like that for the first quarter. These kids finally get to play in front of some big crowds. The only time we get really big crowds before is the Turkey Tournament. Eisenhower came out and played pretty good. They played hard and hit some shots."

Thanks to a 3-pointer from Sincer Jackson and four points from Tishawn Clemmens, Eisenhower led 11-9 after the first eight minutes and was able to stay in the lead until about midway through second quarter.

But the Generals were up six at the break, 30-24, and then poured it on with 26 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach from the Panthers.

"At halftime, I told them to calm down and play our type of basketball in the second half. We started rotating our traps and getting the ball down to (center Makhi Wright)," Bryson said. "In the second half, we calmed down. We got to ourselves and started playing some pretty good defense."

Wright leads

Wright scored a team-high 17 points while Sam Owens and Chase Cunningham each had 13. King Dees had 10 points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Azarion Richardson scored eight, Stevie Tatum had seven and Kris Walker had five.

Wright could see the team settling down as the game went along.

"It is always like this in city games. You get the jitters and Eisenhower came out harder than we expected at first. Coach told us that we needed to relax and that we were playing really selfish. We had to play as a team," Wright said. "We got calm and they got out of sync. Once my teammates started passing it to me, then their defense would come down and it would open up a whole bunch of shots. I was the trigger for them."

Bryson said he was impressed with Owens' off-the-bench performance and his versatility.

"Sam is a guy who can come in there and play all the positions and guard everybody on the court," Bryson said. "He's a guy that you don't pay attention to on our team but I think the glue of our team is Sam Owens and Kris Walker."

Unbeaten

The Generals remain undefeated and improved to 8-0, 5-0 in the Central State 8.

Next up before Christmas are Springfield High (4-6, 1-4 CS8) on Friday on the road, Champaign Centennial (2-4, 0-2 Big Twelve) at home on Saturday and Bloomington (2-5, 1-1) on Thursday, Dec. 22, on the road.

The Generals then play in the 16-team Collinsville Holiday Classic, which they won last season for the first time since 1984. The tournament begins Wednesday, Dec. 28, and the championship game is set for Friday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m. The Generals open against Madison (5-3) on Dec. 28 at 11:30 a.m. and a victory would have them face the winner between O'Fallon and Mundelein on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.

MacArthur is ranked No. 7 in the Class 3A AP poll with conference rival Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-0, 5-0 CS8) at No. 1. The teams have their first of two meetings in the regular season on Jan. 6 at SHG and meet a second time on Feb. 7 at MacArthur.

"I told the guys that I don't think we are ready for a Sacred Heart-Griffin right now. Those guys are ready for the big moment. I'm trying to get my guys ready for the big moment like that," Bryson said. "I think going back to Collinsville will help my guys get ready for that. To be a champion, you've got to beat the champions."

Wright is focused on getting the team to Collinsville undefeated, but admitted he's thought about playing the Cyclones a lot since SHG ended the team's season in the sectional finals.

"I've been thinking about that game since the summer. I just think about it when I'm in school and how we are going to get our win back," Wright said. "This is all about getting ready for them."

Challenging schedule

The MacArthur girls team improved to 5-6, 3-2 CS8 with a 72-41 win over Eisenhower. It's not a record head coach Sean Flaherty would like, but with the Generals' tough schedule, he can live with it.

The team has faced O'Fallon and Kenwood — both tied at No. 6 in Class 4A in the most recent AP poll — during their Thanksgiving tournament, as well as 2A No. 10 Canton and Rochester (10-1, 6-0 CS8) this season.

"We've got a very competitive schedule so we are battle tested already this early," Flaherty said. "We are going to go to Peoria over Christmas and play some more state-ranked teams. We will take 5-6, considering our schedule."

Flaherty has implemented a new pressure defense system into the team's game that disrupted the Panthers.

"We are going to try to play like our hair is on fire. We have installed this system two games ago so it is a work in progress," he said. "We are going to try to wear down teams because we don't have the height but we are very athletic. We are going to press until we can't press anymore and keep running athletes out there. We are young but we are athletic."

The Generals' Christina Rice led all scorers with 26 points, but the team overall missed too many shots close to the basket.

"Christina has had a solid year. If you talked with her, she would say that she should have had 40 tonight. She's steady and she is rock solid," Flaherty said. "(Shots not falling) has been the story of our season all year long. We have been getting some great looks but we can't seem to get them to drop. It is something we keep working on in practice."

Meyer at point

A player making a big impression is Generals freshman guard Lexi Meyer, who shares time at point guard with senior Zahria Gibbs. Meyer had 11 against Eisenhower and will likely handle full-time point guard duty next season.

"Right now, we have Lexi and Zaria going back and forth a little bit, depending on the matchups. Lexi can play inside if we need her to and she is very strong to the bucket," Flaherty said. "Lexi's outside shot is very critical for us and we are going to live and die sometimes with her making decisions with the ball."

Flaherty is looking for Meyer to be that next strong Generals point guard, continuing the line of standout players including Jayda Dees, Taya Davis and Amaria Pender.

"As a freshman and coming from eighth grade to this sort of basketball is a challenge. She has a very high basketball IQ and she has a natural instinct," Flaherty said. "Once she trusts that instinct, I think the sky's the limit with her."

