5 things to know about Central Illinois basketball to start your week

MERIDIAN — Meridian boys basketball coach Shannon Houser has a deep bench that he believes can go 10 players deep without having a drop off in talent.

This season, he's gotten to test that theory as injuries up and down the Hawks' lineup have tested Houser and the team. Yet, the No. 4 ranked team in Class 1A has found a way to get it done, including an opening round win in Central Illinois Conference (CIC) Tournament over Shelbyville, 66-60, on Saturday.

"There is no doubt it has been a challenge. For the first 12 games, we played almost a different lineup or starting group because of injuries or COVID," Houser said. "I've had to do some juggling acts but with everything that has come along, it will help us at the end of the year. (Some players) have gotten a lot more playing time than they would have in the first place. I think we are going to benefit from that in regionals. We will be ready to play and make some noise."

The big absence in those opening games was last season's Macon County Player of the Year Graham Meisenhelter, who was battling an abdominal injury. Meisenhelter is now back in the lineup, scoring a team-high 21 points against the Rams.

"Graham is only about 80% and that's as good as he will be for the rest of the year. He missed some shots early (on Saturday) but he turned it on when it needed to be turned on," Houser said. "With (Graham) back, he can do things that other players can't. When you need a bucket, we can turn to him."

Meridian (18-5) defeated Shelbyville 71-46 on Jan. 21 but was without forward Drew Hurelbrink on Saturday, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

"I knew without Drew at 100%, it was going to be a battle. Shelbyville was better than the first time we played them at their place," Houser said. "It was physical and we played Nokomis the night before (winning 58-46) which is a really good team. We played well but it was closer than I wanted it to be. A win is a win."

The No. 2 seeded Hawks will face No. 3 seed Warrensburg-Latham (18-5) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. after the Cardinals defeated No. 6 seed Central A&M (1-20), 53-31.

"Warrensburg has played really well so far and the closest thing I can compare it to is Monticello. We played Monticello and had a big victory over there (winning 67-58)," Houser said. " I think we match up well with them. I think it is going to be a hard, physical good CIC game with them. It might come down to who as the ball at the end."

Phillips steps up

Along with Meisenhelter's 21 points, Mekhi Phillips scored 19 and Grant Meisenhelter added 17.

"The difference maker for us was Mekhi Phillips on Saturday. He's more of a facilitator and we don't ask him to score a lot, but he can when we need him to," Houser said.

Phillips, a transfer from MacArthur, was one of several players who picked up the slack when Graham Meisenhelter was out.

"We had Roy Ralston and Brett Brown, our two juniors, really stepped up while Graham was out. It put some pressure on the other kids," Houser said. "Now with Graham coming back, I've got to find enough playing time to keep everyone happy. With Graham out there is no doubt about it people stepped up and played really well.

Upcoming CIC Tourney games

In the other opening round games from Saturday, No. 1 seed Tuscola (18-4) defeated No. 8 Sullivan (1-19), 72-25, to advance to the semifinals. No. 5 seeded Clinton (9-15) upended St. Teresa (13-6), 61-49, and will face the Warriors in the semis at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The consolation championship is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The third-place game will be at 6 p.m. on Friday with the championship game following at 7:30 p.m. There are no games scheduled for Thursday. All tournament games are at Meridian High School.

Sages' Roy gets 300th victory

The Monticello boys basketball team continued its strong season on Friday, defeating St. Joseph-Ogden 57-29 on Friday to improve to 21-3 on the season. The victory was also head coach Kevin Roy's 300th career victory.

The Sages, the No. 9 team in Class 2A, start five seniors and are led by Ben Cresep who is averagine 15.8 points per game. Dylan Ginalick averages 11.8 points and Joey Sprinkle leads the team in rebounding, grabbing 5.1 per game while scoring 8.4 points.

On Tuesday, the Sages will face Rantoul and then take part in the Illini Prairie vs. Sangamo Shoutout at Maroa-Forsyth on Saturday.

Arcola wins LPC Tourney

The Arcola boys basketball team won its first conference tournament title since 2016 when the Purple Riders defeated LSA, 58-54, in the championship of the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Arcola jumped out fast, scoring 16 points in the first quarter and holding the Lions to just four points. The Riders led 25-17 at halftime and 38-31 at the end of three quarters. Led by Beau Edwards' 23 points, Arcola was able to hold of the LSA comeback.

Along with Edward's game-high total, Tanner Thomas added 16 points and Alex Kuhns scored 11.

LSA was led by Stevie Tatum with 15 points and Jamerr Campbell added 10. Gannon Harshman scored nine.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.