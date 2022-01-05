5 things to know about St. Teresa as it competes in the Macon County Tournament

DECATUR — In St. Teresa's opening round game of the Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament against Meridian, the Bulldogs controlled much of the game but the Hawks were able to trim St. T's lead in the fourth quarter to under five points.

But with two minutes remaining, the Bulldogs took control for good, keeping the ball out of the hands of Meridian and, with key free throws, strong passing and top-notch defense, was able to expand their lead to 10, 47-37, by the final buzzer.

Their complete control of the final moments is an improvement that Bulldogs head coach Andrea Dorsey liked seeing.

"With a young team, a lot of our growth needs to come being calm under pressure. We need to remember what we want to do Xs and Os-wise and we are getting better at that," Dorsey said. "We have had a little bit more leadership step up which was a huge thing we talked about over Christmas at our Riverton Tournament. It was pleasing to see that they had some calm about them in those last two minutes especially."

As St. Teresa heads into the tournament's semifinals on Thursday against Maroa-Forsyth, here are four more things to know about the Bulldogs this season.

Taylor stepping up

With no seniors on St. T's roster, younger players have had to step in to fill the shoes of Addison Newbon, who averaged 27.4 points per game last season and is playing for Culver-Stockton College.

"(Losing a player like Addison) is going to hit any team hard. Jaida Taylor has stepped up and she has taken on that scoring load and loves to compete," Dorsey said. "As some of the younger kids become more comfortable in the offense, they are finding their shots in the offense and finding better shot selections. That makes us a much more balanced team."

Taylor, a junior, is happy to carry Newbon's load under the basket for the Bulldogs — she put in a team-high 14 points against Meridian.

"I don't see it as a challenge, I think I can cover Addison's role on the team. She was a big part of our team last year and I feel like I've taken ownership of her role and leadership," Taylor said. "It was a good feeling (beating Meridian). Coach Dorsey gets on us about playing to the last minute. We have to play all the way to the end with heart. We are getting used to doing that and that's what we did."

Dorsey said she hopes for continued growth from Taylor this season, including matching her rebound skills with her scoring ability.

"I've talked to Jaida that she is an athlete that should be having a double-double in my opinion," Dorsey said. "She's committed to that and that's what she wants to bring to the team, to create opportunities for other people and create more offensive opportunities for us."

A 'scrappy player'

Sophomore Joella Livingston has her hands on the ball for every St. Teresa possession as the team's point guard and often times she is also taking the ball away from opponents.

"She is a tough kid in general. There is a kid that can affect the game on both ends of the floor. To me, you don't find that very often in Central Illinois basketball," Dorsey said. "She can create havoc on the defensive end, as can some of our other guards, which is huge. She has good shot selection and makes good decisions."

Livingston, at 5-4, isn't afraid to play much bigger, which she learned from being the smallest player on the court when she was younger.

"When I was little, I was always scrappy because I was smaller than everyone else and it has kind of carried over to here," Livingston said. "I think my role on the team is to help everyone be the best player that they can be on both defense and offense, not just one."

Livingston's passing was key to keeping the ball out of the hands of the Hawks in the final minutes on Monday.

"It was a little nerve-racking with the fans yelling at us but I think we did a really good job of keeping the ball and making smart choices," she said. "I'm excited for the tournament and I think it should be good since we are seeded No. 2 and I think we have a good chance to win."

Balanced lineup

Along with Taylor's 14 points and Livingston's 10, sophomores Lucy Corley and Natalie Shaw added 10 points and nine points, respectively. Having multiple players in double figures will be key as the team continues to develop their game to peak at playoff time.

"We had so much inexperience that it has taken a while to improve their basketball knowledge and basketball IQ. To understand what we are looking for and making sure you are still competing when you are tired or when things aren't going your way," Dorsey said. "That is a huge thing and we are getting better at that. I'm seeing them understand things and competing more consistently on a day-to-day basis."

Taking the next step

The Bulldogs are looking to get back to the tournament championship game for the fourth consecutive tournament and take that next step and come away with what has eluded them in that time — a championship trophy.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley defeated the Bulldogs in the championship game of the 2019-20 and 2018-19 editions of the tournament. Central A&M got the best of St. Teresa and won in 2017-18 tournament. With TCSV falling to Cerro Gordo on Monday, this year's tournament will have a new champion.

"It is nice to have some normalcy in the season as much as possible. This is the first time in my four years at St. Teresa that I feel the tournament is wide open," Dorsey said. "Warrensburg hasn't lost to anyone in the tournament yet but I think it is anyone's game any night. That is a fun way to have a tournament."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

