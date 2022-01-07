5 things to know as St. Teresa faces Cerro Gordo-Bement in the Macon County Girls Basketball finals

MAROA — Past performance doesn't matter too much to the Cerro Gordo-Bement girls basketball team.

It's all about the present.

Presently, the Broncos find themselves in the championship game of the Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

No. 4 seeded CGB advanced to the finals by defeating Warrensburg-Latham 49-42 on Thursday. It was a complete reversal from the 55-29 drubbing the Cardinals gave the Broncos on Nov. 23.

"We were able to overcome some adversity there," CGB head coach Andrew Buhr said.

The Broncos improved to 12-8 and have won five of their last six games, including the St. Thomas More Holiday Tournament. CGB will continue to ignore the past when it faces St. Teresa on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Maroa-Forsyth in the championship. The Bulldogs handed the Broncos a 44-42 loss at home on Nov. 20.

"I think the girls are starting to see their hard work pay off. It is cool to see that in the win column now," Buhr said. "We knew coming into the season there were going to be some growing pains. We had the opportunity in front of us and we took advantage of it.

"We have built some momentum here by winning the St. Thomas More Tournament and we want to keep it going."

Here are five things to know ahead of Saturday's championship game:

Hicks leads

CGB junior Jazzi Hicks had a game-high 17 points against Warrensburg, and although she was a presence under the basket, she also connected on two 3-pointers against Warrensburg.

"I thought I did really well but we couldn't have done it without my team. It was a really big team thing," Hicks said. "We came in strong and we didn't care what the score was going to be, we knew we were going to play hard and fight hard."

A key difference between CGB's first game against Warrensburg and Thursday's semifinal was Hicks' presence.

"I wasn't there the first time we played — I was in quarantine," Hicks said. "I was watching the game online and the team wasn't quite there. We talked it through and promised each other we were going to come in strong this time."

Staying in the game

Warrensburg took the lead briefly in the fourth quarter, 40-39, with 3:15 remaining. When Hicks fouled out with 2:26 on the clock, it looked like a turning point in a possible Cardinals comeback.

Instead, Broncos players Haylei Simpson, Skye Tieman and Haley Garrett each sank their free throw attempts with under a minute remaining to put the game away.

"I'm very proud of my team and we have been working on our free throws every day because in the past, we have not made them," Hicks said. "This year, it is really showing and we have really been improving."

Although she wasn't on the floor for the final buzzer, Hicks pushed the team from the bench.

"Jazzi battled through adversity all night and Warrensburg played some good defense. She kept working through that," Buhr said. "We were super proud of her even after she fouled out. She was the best teammate and the loudest person we had on the bench still getting people organized."

Year of the Bronco

The CGB girls team's trip to the Macon County Tournament finals matches the boys' trip in their Macon County Tournament, which was the first in program history. The boys fell to Warrensburg in the finals and Hicks is hoping to win it on Saturday.

"I think it feels really nice to make it and it will be some nice bragging rights if we can take this one," she said. "We have been looked down on the past few years and now we are really showing up. We have a young team, so we will be the same way next year, too."

Corley leads Bulldogs

Freshman Lucy Corley led St. Teresa with 15 points in its 40-30 win over Maroa-Forsyth in the semifinals on Thursday, including nine points in the fourth quarter.

"I feel like I did pretty well but I didn't finish some of my shots. I could have done better. It was a really good team effort and I'm excited for the next game," Corley said. "I think it will be a challenge on Saturday and I think we are more than capable of pulling it out. We are going to have to play together and not give up."

Bulldogs head coach Angela Dorsey sees a challenging game for her team on Saturday.

"Cerro Gordo is much improved from the first game and the program as a whole is much improved," she said. "Kudos to them for working at that. They will be at tough game and we have to come ready to play."

History lesson

As the Broncos play for their second Macon County Girls Tournament title in program history on Saturday, St. Teresa is hoping for its first championship since the 2004-05 season.

In the 34 previous Macon County Girls tournaments, Central A&M has been the most successful program by winning 13 championships, including six in a row between 2010-11 and 2015-16.

Warrensburg-Latham has nine titles, the last one coming in 2009-10. Since 2016-17, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley has won three titles, including the last two in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Maroa-Forsyth has won two titles (1998-99 and 1990-91) and Argenta-Oreana has won once (1989-90).

