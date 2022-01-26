5 things to know as Tuscola faces Clinton in CIC Girls Basketball Tournament final

TUSCOLA — For Tuscola girls basketball coach Tim Kohlbecker, the third time will hopefully be the charm.

The Warriors (13-7) advanced to the finals of the Oakwood Thanksgiving Tournament and faced Class 1A No. 4 team Tri-County, falling 45-41. At Monticello's Holiday Hoopla Tournament, the Warriors lost in the finals to Neoga, 49-36. Kohlbecker is eager to get that first tournament title against the Maroons.

"It would be nice to win one and build some momentum heading into regionals. I'm very happy with where we are right now. I think, as a team, we can still improve. We have had a lot go on with injuries and COVID, so it has been a disjointed season, like it has for so many teams," Kohlbecker said. "I think that is why you see so much parity around the area. Anyone can beat anyone any night and I think that is what's happening."

Here are four more things to know about Thursday's game:

Clinton dominates in semis

The Maroons advanced to the finals with a 47-23 win over Warrensburg-Latham on Tuesday. Warrensburg faces Shelbyville in the third-place game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Clinton's defense held the Cardinals to just five first-half points, to lead 20-5 at the break. Senior Kaitlyn Rauch scored a team-high 18 points and Mallory Cyrulik added 14 points.

The Maroons (24-4) are on an eight-game winning streak and were last beaten by Mount Pulaski, 42-40, on Jan. 3. They are undefeated in CIC play with a 6-0 record.

Warriors tops Rams

Tuscola got by Shelbyville, 52-41, in their semifinal matchup on Tuesday. The key for Kohlbecker was to limit the Rams' dangerous pairing of Trinity and Mia Wade.

"Shelbyville was really tough. We knew we needed to win the rebound battle because they rebound so well. We did that and it could have been the difference in the game because we didn't shoot particularly well," Kohlbecker said. "We had to control Trinity and Mia and I thought we did a pretty good job. Trinity had a banged up shoulder and she showed a lot of guts and heart playing with that. We knew we wouldn't stop her and we did just enough to win."

Kremitzki does it all

Senior Sophie Kremitzki had a double-double against Shelbyville with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Along with leading the offense as the Warriors' point guard, she also pulls the toughest defensive duties.

"Sophie is having a spectacular year I feel. She has been steady all year. Our last four or five games, she has continued to score and she our top one or two rebounder each night," Kohlbecker said. "She handles the point, which for my money is the hardest job on the court. I've been really pleased with her play."

Clinton won first matchup

Tuscola and Clinton first played this season back on Dec. 2, with the Maroons dominating in a 45-26 win.

Cyrulik's tough defense and her rebounding ability — she is Clinton's all-time leading rebounder — will be a challenge for Kremitzki and the Warriors on Thursday.

"It is going to be a heck of a battle between those two. The last time we played them, Cyrulik guarded Sophie and she is one of the better defenders around. She probably doesn't get enough credit for that," Kohlbecker said. "(Mallory) is really good on defense because she has good feet and she's got length. She's got the basketball IQ to know she doesn't have to be on top of you because her reach will take care of a lot if you try to shoot over her. She is a tough matchup for whoever she is guarding."

Kohlbecker credited Clinton's tough half-court defense in limiting them in that first meeting.

"They play one of the best half-court defenses, so this will be a challenge for us offensively," Kohlbecker said. "We are going to need everybody on Thursday. It is going to have to be a team effort."

