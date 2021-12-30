5 things we learned from holiday basketball tournaments, including MacArthur's title run

DECATUR — In Wednesday's championship game of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic between O'Fallon and MacArthur, the Panthers' guards were able to break the Generals' press and get some easy buckets.

The Generals were behind 29-21 at halftime and MacArthur head coach Terise Bryson knew he needed to change up his team's defense in the second half.

"The first half, they could penetrate on us a lot and get close to the basket. They were very athletic and have some very good guards. In the second half, we just stayed with our man and didn't press anything," Bryson said. "We just played strictly man-to-man and they had to stop their guy from scoring and help each other out in the penetration. Our guys dug in and helped each other out. They played hard and once we got going defensively, that is when we started hitting our shots on offense."

The Generals quickly took the lead in the third quarter and had another big run in the fourth quarter to win 66-46 to capture their first Collinsville Tournament title since 1984.

"At halftime, I told our guys that (O'Fallon) made a run and we played horribly but we were only down by eight," Bryson said. "I told them that we haven't even made our run yet and they needed to stay patient. We needed to play hard and play our defense. Our run will come and then we will just keep it."

Brylan Phillips scored a team-high 20 points, followed by Jabryn Anderson with 19 and Brylan Apholone with nine.

"The one thing about Brylan (Phillips) is that he is a floor general. You can't really explain having a kid like Brylan on your team. Brylan makes your job a lot easier," Bryson said. "Having Brylan, Jabryn and Brylan (Apholone), who are three guards with a lot of experience that have all bought into our program — all the other guys follow them and that is really a coach's dream."

The team was also motivated by the large number of MacArthur family, friends and boosters who took the two-hour trek south to Collinsville.

"It was amazing how many people came down from Decatur. I have never seen my guys as happy the way they were yesterday," Bryson said. "They really came out and supported us last night. The energy from the Decatur fans and the Collinsville fans that were behind us on the bench was great."

The Generals improved to 13-1, but Bryson won't let the team rest on their laurels after the tournament win.

"13-1 is big for our boys. Our guys have worked hard the last two months. This group I have right now is probably the strongest group mentally that I have seen since I have been around at MacArthur," Bryson said. "We can't get settled because we won this tournament. We have to keep working because we still want to win the conference. We've got Sacred Heart-Griffin (13-2, 6-0 CS8), who is undefeated in the conference, that we play on Friday. We have to stay focused and we have a lot more to accomplish."

Mount Zion boys win Taylorville

The Mount Zion boys basketball team improved to 10-3 on the season with a victory over Sterling in the Taylorville Holiday Tournament championship game, 68-65, on Wednesday. The Braves made a big comeback in the title game as well as their semifinal against Dunlap, which they also won by a score of 68-65.

"I think we have gotten better without a doubt. I think we learned how to handle adversity in those last two games," Mount Zion head coach Dale Schuring said. "You certainly don't want to be down 20 in the first half and have to come back. It is reassuring to know you have a group of kids that are gong to battle and fight to do what they have to do to keep themselves in games."

Mount Zion was led by 24 points from freshman Lyncoln Koester, senior Ethan Hamrick added 21 and junior Carson Cuddy had 19.

"Lyncoln is not afraid of the big moment and I think it is something he has done his whole life. He is not afraid of it and he's willing to shoot it and handle the ball," Schuring said. "He sees the ball well and understands the game. We are excited about what he can do as well as the other guys on the team."

Koester has recently returned after missing some time with a broken finger and Schuring is tinkering with the starting lineup to find the perfect mix.

"We are pretty deep and we are going to find five guys who can play that night. I don't know what combination that is going to be and that's a good situation to have," he said. "It is a competitive roster and they will have to earn their playing time. At this point, we are still learning each other and we are still trying to figure it out. That's an exciting aspect of this."

The team's progress, which includes winning the Paris Thanksgiving Tournament, has surpassed Schuring's expectations going into the season.

"We are way ahead of where I thought we would be. I think the start we had at the Paris Tournament was key because it built confidence since we haven't won a lot in the past few years, Schuring said. "Winning that tournament got us going and we have slowly built it from there. This holiday tournament was good for us because they were tight close games. We will enjoy it but we will continue to get better to compete with those other 3A teams that we will see."

Bulldogs win their tournament

The St. Teresa boys basketball team held off a surge from Heyworth in the St. Teresa Christmas Tournament championship game on Wednesday to win 58-54.

"I thought we did a really good job of following the game plan and executed all the things we really talked about doing defensively. I was really proud of our guys with that," St. Teresa head coach Mike Noonan said. "We were able to find a way and made enough free throws down the stretch. I'm proud that they responded to Heyworth's comeback. We had a 10-point lead at half and they started the beginning of a run but our guys responded."

Zahki Hayes led the Bulldogs with 18 points and Tre Spence had 12. Matt Brummer joined them in double-figures with 10 points.

"Zakhi was really good last night, both defensively and offensively. We gave him some different responsibilities defensively and he executed those great. He was also really strong at attacking the rim," Noonan said.

Players making the all-tournament team included Gannon Harshman (LSA), Lane Murphy (Mount Pulaski), Egan Franzen (Maroa-Forsyth), Billy Guyse (St. Teresa) and Cayden Willikins (St. Teresa).

St. Teresa will next play Warrensburg-Latham (11-2) in Central Illinois Conference action on Friday, Jan. 7.

Monticello boys remain undefeated

The Monticello boys basketball team ran the table at the Sages Holiday Hoopla Tournament, defeating Tuscola 50-34 in the championship game on Wednesday. The Sages are now 15-0 on the season.

The Sages took an early lead 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and led by four, 25-21 at halftime. Tuscola was held to just 13 points in the second half as Monticello won by 16.

Tanner Buehnerkemper led Monticello with a game-high 17 points and Ben Cresap added 12. Joey Sprinkle put in eight points and Dylan Ginalick scored seven.

Jalen Quinn led the Warriors with 15 points and Jordan Quinn had eight.

Buehnerkemper, Cresap and Ginalik were named to the all-tournament team for Monticello.

On the girls side of the tournament, Neoga defeated Tuscola 49-36 in the championship game.

Lincoln girls win Peoria Manual Tourney

At the Peoria Manual Holiday Tournament, the MacArthur girls basketball team fell to Chatham Glenwood in the consolation championship game, 76-63.

The tournament was won by Lincoln, who defeated Dunlap 52-23 in the title game. Last season's Class 3A All-State selection as a freshman, Kloe Froebe, dominated the championship game. She scored a game-high 33 points, including three 3-points for the Railsplitters. Lincoln improves to 15-2, 4-1 Apollo on the season.

