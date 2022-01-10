6 things to know about Macon County high school basketball

DECATUR — Although it had been 16 years since the St. Teresa girls basketball team had won the Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament, head coach Andrea Dorsey has had much experience with the title.

The Bulldogs won four consecutive Macon County titles from 2001-02 to 2004-05, and Dorsey — a 2004 St. Teresa graduate — was a member of three of those title teams. Getting the title back to St. Teresa, which the team did with a 48-39 victory over Cerro Gordo-Bement on Saturday, has been a goal for Dorsey in her four seasons as Bulldogs head coach.

"I had a great experience at St. Teresa and we had a lot of success, so I know how much fun that was. Since I've come back to coach at St. Teresa, I've wanted for the girls to have the same quality experience that I had," Dorsey said. "That doesn't always include winning, but you love it to include winning — it is a lot more fun. My goal has been to create a culture that exhibits the values that I want it to and if that is what (the players) buy into, then the winning will come."

The Bulldogs advanced to the finals the previous three tournaments and pushed it over the top in their fourth appearance.

"This field was much more wide open this year. That is what I kept telling the girls — that as young as we are and as inexperienced as we are with big games, we could win," Dorsey said. "The girls knew to just go out and compete and that we were just as good as anyone else in the field. They bought into that and did it. I am super proud of them."

Freshman Lucy Corley scored a career- and tournament-high 28 points in the finals, including hitting six-of-seven free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

"What a gamer she is. She wants to compete and put in the extra work. She's a tough kid who plays through pain and injuries," Dorsey said. "Down the stretch, she was huge knocking down her free-throws to extend the lead or maintain it. I'm glad she is on my team and what a bright future that kid has. She's going to have plenty more of those games in her career."

Up next for St. Teresa

Moving forward, the Bulldogs will keep the momentum going against Central A&M (Jan. 13), Urbana (Jan. 15) and Mount Zion (Jan. 19). They will be back in tournament action for the Central Illinois Conference Tournament from Jan. 22-27. The boys CIC tournament is scheduled for Jan. 29-Feb. 4.

"Anytime you get some big game experience, that is critical," Dorsey said. "As we move further into the season, we have the CIC Tournament coming up and some other opponents that have done well, so as much big-game experience that we can get will help us for sure. That is something that I was very happy that we got (in the tournament)."

CGB's Brown has big games

Cerro Gordo-Bement's Connor Brown has been lighting up the scoreboard recently as the Broncos have improved to 14-2.

Brown scored 38 against Central A&M on Saturday and 39 points against Sullivan last Tuesday.

"Connor has done really well. I personally think he is the best offensive player around and the best overall player," Cerro Gordo head coach Brandon Willard said. "He knows he can do it on both ends and he's been really hard to stop up to this point. We've seen a lot of defenses run at him and his teammates are able to find him when he is open. He isn't forcing anything and he's a special player."

Brown led the Broncos to their first trip to the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament championship game in program history in December and Willard sees a boost in confidence as key to his game this season.

"I think last year as a junior, Connor deferred to Jessee Quick, who ended up playing for Greenville University, and our game is a little bit different this year," Willard said. "I think the big difference is we did a lot of half-court defense before but this year we are getting up after it and pressing every team.

"Connor is generating points off of steals and offensive rebounds. He has gotten it in his head that no one can box him out if he wants to go get the ball."

The Broncos will be tested next Monday as they head to Tuscola (12-3) for a battle between Brown and the Warriors' Jalen Quinn.

"I think Connor wants to play against the best and he asks me all the time if we can add really good schools to our schedule," Willard said. "There won't be a lot of other boys games that night, so it is a good opportunity for our boys to play against the best."

Warrensburg honors Yokley

Before Warrensburg-Latham's boys basketball team faced off against St. Teresa on Friday, the team held a moment of silence for long-time fan and promoter of the program, Todd Yokley.

Yokley, who had served as the team statistician for more than 20 years, died on Thursday after a battle with COVID-19.

"We lost Todd and I was quite saddened to hear that. He supported so many of these young people and his presence was second to none," Warrensburg public address announcer David Brown said before Friday's game, which was posted on Facebook. "I always looked forward to seeing Todd and our deepest sympathies to Todd's family. Todd was so important to all of us who knew him."

The Warrensburg boys continue to have a strong season since winning the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament and the Cardinals defeated Teutopolis (12-4) in overtime on Sunday, at home.

Cardinals' guard MJ Murphy hit a 3-point as time was winding down in regulation to tie it at 56-56 and force the extra period. The Cardinals went on to win 66-63 and improved their season record to 14-3.

MacArthur boys bounce back

After a tough week that saw the MacArthur boys team fall to Springfield Southeast (63-30 on Tuesday) and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (78-53 on Friday), the Generals (14-3, 6-2 CS8) bounced back against Bloomington on Saturday, 78-53.

The Generals were without their big man Makhi Wright in the two losses and the Spartans and Cyclones took advantage with strong interior games.

"Those guys are tough and they were disciplined and they were tougher than us. They pounded the ball down and they were able to take the games over," MacArthur head coach Terise Bryson said.

A bright spot for MacArthur, the No. 9 team in Class 3A, against SHG was the shooting of Brylan Apholone, who scored a team-high 22 points.

"Brylan shot the ball really well. He was getting out of the slump and there were some positives from the (Sacred Heart) game," Bryson said. "It is a long season and we have 16 or 17 more games. We are going to play (Southeast and SH-G) again and we will be alright."

The Generals face Springfield Lanphier (10-7) on Tuesday on the road and are at Chatham Glenwood (8-4) on Friday.

MacArthur girls looking for answers

The MacArthur girls basketball team (10-7, 5-2 CS8) fell to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the final seconds on Friday, 53-52. Head coach Sean Flaherty is trying to bring the team he sees on the practice court to game time.

"Right now, we are a little discombobulated on offense. At practice we are one team and on the court we are another team," Flaherty said. "It is something we have to keep building on and I'm confident that we will try to figure it out.

"We are throwing the ball away when we shouldn't and we are missing some bunny shots. Sometimes it can be contagious and it is something we will have to get better at."

The girls play Lanphier (5-7) at home on Tuesday and at Glenwood (7-10) on Friday.

