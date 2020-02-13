Addie Fyke scores career-high 25 points to lead St. Teresa girls basketball to Class 1A regional title

“I’ve just been a lot more confident lately, just my mindset," Fyke said.

Newbon knows just how difficult it is to play with ligament damage in her thumb. She suffered a similar injury last season, but big games certainly help ease the pain, and Fyke delivered just that.

“She was hungry to score every single time," Newbon said. "I was like, I know she has it. She’s going. She’s going to get it in and that just is good for the team getting everybody going. She played great."

It wasn't all smooth-sailing for St. Teresa. Shots weren't falling early and Mount Pulaski wasn't exactly going away. The Hilltoppers were hitting shots and the Bulldogs hadn't quite settled into the defense. In fact, Newbon's layup as the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter tied the game. Fyke scored the first four points of the second quarter and St. Teresa had a 15-point lead at halftime.

The switch came on defense when the Bulldogs settled into their press and forced turnover after turnover. St. Teresa assistant coach Laura Zimmerman knows when the team wants to lock in, they can.

“It’s all about the energy that we bring to the press and to our defense," Zimmerman said. "When they’re playing hard, we make things happen."