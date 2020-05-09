After losing her basketball season to injury, Teutopolis' Claire Bushur looked to repeat as state champion in track

"I had my surgery in January and basically month-by-month I got more mobile. I was actually cleared to begin power throwing a week before the spring season was cancelled," Bushur said. "So I was going to compete but probably not to full of my potential because I could only power throw and my legs are not as strong as they were but I was going to have a senior season for a little bit."

Bushur's success in her junior year track and field campaign -- first place in discus and second in shot put -- became all the more important to her with the loss of a senior season.

"I was very, very thankful that I got a championship last season because that was the ultimate goal that I had and I'm really glad I achieved it junior year and didn't wait until senior year for it to be my last chance because this all happened," she said.

As a team, Teutopolis finished eighth last season and Bushur's performance has stuck with Brooke Hoene, Teutopolis' girls track coach.

"I still get chills thinking about those couple of days. From the pure excitement of it all and I wanted it so bad for her," Hoene said. "(Claire) worked so hard all season, and definitely deserved it. We knew she could do it and when she threw that 133-10 (in the discus), we got so excited and fist pumped into the air."