After losing her basketball season to injury, Teutopolis' Claire Bushur looked to repeat as state champion in track

TEUTOPOLIS -- Claire Bushur already knew the feeling of a lost season long before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the spring sports season for Illinois' athletes.
Just a week after the Teutopolis track and basketball star announced her intentions in November to join the University of Louisville's Division I track and field team, she suffered a torn ACL injury in the third game of the Wooden Shoes' basketball season.
The Shoes were looking to get back to the Class 2A state tournament after finishing second last season and Bushur, who averaged nine points and 6.2 rebounds during the 2018-19 season, was going to be a huge part of this season's run.
"I knew I hurt myself pretty badly, but I was mostly upset about missing the season. It was really hard because in my sophomore year we got third place at state and then my junior year we got second and so all of us were really gunning to get back to the state championship and I really wanted to be a part of that. I think we had a good chance and I was really excited but then out of the blue it was all taken away."
Bushur's focus shifted from a championship to rehabilitation, not only for the possibility of competing in the spring and defending her Class 1A state championship in the discus, but also preparing for competition at the collegiate level.
"I had my surgery in January and basically month-by-month I got more mobile. I was actually cleared to begin power throwing a week before the spring season was cancelled," Bushur said. "So I was going to compete but probably not to full of my potential because I could only power throw and my legs are not as strong as they were but I was going to have a senior season for a little bit."
Bushur's success in her junior year track and field campaign -- first place in discus and second in shot put -- became all the more important to her with the loss of a senior season.
"I was very, very thankful that I got a championship last season because that was the ultimate goal that I had and I'm really glad I achieved it junior year and didn't wait until senior year for it to be my last chance because this all happened," she said.
As a team, Teutopolis finished eighth last season and Bushur's performance has stuck with Brooke Hoene, Teutopolis' girls track coach.
"I still get chills thinking about those couple of days. From the pure excitement of it all and I wanted it so bad for her," Hoene said. "(Claire) worked so hard all season, and definitely deserved it. We knew she could do it and when she threw that 133-10 (in the discus), we got so excited and fist pumped into the air."
Bushur put that same level of work into her recovery as she did her track training. While some athletes would have considered their track season a total loss following an ACL tear, Bushur buckled down.
"I worked my butt off to get back. I was cleared to throw exactly two months out of surgery which was quicker than usual because I worked really hard in my rehab," she said.
Hoene held out hope that shot put would prove to be Bushur's event this season as it put less stress on her knee.
"We knew she could be a double state champion this year, but (her injury) was a complete set back. She handled herself with so much grace and strength, it truly inspired me," Hoene said. "Directly after (she was cleared) she went and practiced shot and it felt good. We knew discuss would be more of a challenge with more rotation, but shot put had some serious potential. We knew we didn't want to push anything and take it slow, but we had high hopes of her returning and scoring points for the team as well."
Beyond scoring points for the Shoes in competition, Bushur impact was felt in so many other ways.
"(Claire) handles herself with such confidence. She takes the moments in. Our team really looks up to her as a leader and she sets an amazing example of what success can look like, showing true drive and focus," Hoene said. "The girls look up to her immensely because of these traits. She is talented both on and off the field."
Bushur is now zeroed in on training for the day she joins Louisville's squad including extra long bike rides.
"I have been doing my best to continue my rehab at home without the use of a gym and I'm hoping to be back to 100 percent by the time I go to Louisville. We ordered some dumbbells to use in our basement and that's where I do my arm workouts. I also go on bike rides and that is the main part of my therapy for my legs. I will go on 10-15 mile bike rides everyday," she said.
While other spring sports athletes in baseball and softball are holding out hope for the possibility of senior games to cap their season, a final track and field event would be much more unlikely to happen.
Said Bushur: "I'm really sad that I couldn't experience it all one more time because I like to have closure and know that this is the last time I'm going to do something and I could soak it all in. I had a great experience last year and I'm grateful for that but I really wanted to do it again."
PHOTOS: Girls 1A and 2A State Track Finals
