Allie Robinson brings 'feisty' attitude to Maroa-Forsyth girls basketball

After she hit the triple, she checked herself out of the game to tend to blood on her finger.

Robinson didn't realize she was bleeding until she looked down after hitting a pivotal shot in the game, and frankly wouldn't have fessed up a second sooner if it meant compromising the chance to regain some momentum. That's just who she is, who she always has been. If she needs to score, she'll score. If she needs to launch her body like she's playing middle infield on the softball team into the unforgiving hardwood, she'll do that.

“It’s just part of playing the game," Robinson said. "You’ve got to be on the floor and get the ball. Hustle and play hard; that’s our motto."

Monday's play wasn't exactly an unearthing of new information for Maroa-Forsyth head coach Selina Finck. She's seen this in Robinson dating back to middle school and on the softball diamond, where Finck is an assistant coach and Robinson plays the middle infield.

There are times Robinson needs to be one of the top point producers on the team, and she's averaging 9.8 points per game to go with 27 total assists and 32 total steals. There are also times to set the tone by launching for a loose ball. Count her in on that, too.

