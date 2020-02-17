Altamont girls beat Central A&M at Casey Sectional

CASEY — Altamont went on a 12-0 third-quarter run to turn a deficit into a comfortable lead on its way to a 62-50 win against Central A&M in the Class 1A Casey Sectional semifinals on Monday.

The two teams played each other Dec. 21 with Altamont winning 57-51.

The pivotal 12-0 run came during a 5:12 span of the third quarter to go from down two to up 38-28 with 2:21 left in the third. Central A&M ended the run with a three-pointer and trialed 43-33 heading into the final quarter. Altamont's Brooke Runge had four points during the run and Rachel Jackman had a layup off a turnover.

Channing Reed started the fourth quarter off on the right foot with a basket. It was 51-42 after a three-pointer by Mikayla Denton, but they could not get any closer. The Indians took a 14-point lead on a basket by Allyson Hardiek midway through the fourth.

Central A&M led nearly the entire first half and by as much as eight, 19-11 with 4:43 left in the first half. The Indians went on a 15-3 run to take a 26-22 lead on a three-pointer by Ellie McNamaway.

The Raiders ended their season with a 24-9 record.

Tri-County 52, Brownstown/St. Elmo 51