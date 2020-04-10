AREA BOYS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Lincoln's Neil Alexander

Even still, after 43 years, Alexander is facing the fact that he's not going to coach forever. He's not done, but an abrupt, unprecedented end is more challenging to absorb when a team like this doesn't get to live out its own destiny.

“I’m to the age now, not that we never have another chance, but this was a pretty good chance to get to the state finals," Alexander said. "... There for awhile, there was no end in sight for me as a coach. Now I’m getting to the point where I talk to the kids and it’s like, ‘Is this my last year?’ It’s getting pretty close."

This senior group, headlined by Kaden Froebe, Will Ewald and Kameron Whiteman, had been on the coaching staff's radar for years. They were good as eighth-graders and freshmen — not the biggest, bulkiest group, but skilled. They lost one game as sophomores and kept winning as juniors and seniors.

Each player was nearly a mirror image of one another, a group of coach's kids who could shoot, defend, dribble-drive and fit perfectly into Alexander's system. They grew to 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 interchangeable parts. Occasionally the coaches wondered how they would guard bigger teams, but Alexander also knew they had to ask another question: "How are they going to guard us?"