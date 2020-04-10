AREA BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central A&M's Connor Heaton

“The biggest part of it is not thinking the moment is too big and just staying calm," Heaton said. "As close as a game as it might be, you have to stay calm the whole time and realize what the defense is giving you and taking what they do give you, whether that’s me scoring or me making a pass an getting an assist or getting the bucket. It’s just staying calm and playing in the moment.

“I definitely think it's a maturity thing and something I grew into over the years. I just always had a knack for winning and trusting myself to make the right play. Once the years go by, you realize that you’re playing with a lot of other good players, too, and you’ve got to trust them to make the right play, too. I always know they’re going to be in the right spots."

He has the trust of his teammates to close out a game when it's needed. The trust has been formed for years — more than a decade of playing basketball with or against each other. The Raiders were rich with chemistry. Paradee said as the team broke some huddles late in close games, he prodded Heaton to close out the game.