AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Teutopolis' Laurie Thompson

Thompson: The first time we played them we were both missing some of our starters and it was a four-point game then, so I knew they were a good team and they were getting better as the season progressed. It was going to be a tough task to beat them and they had some good players that we had to match up to.

Q: Your senior point guard Olivia Niemerg (12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3.5 assists per game) had a great season. What stood out?

Thompson: Olivia is one of the most athletic kids that I have coached and she knows the game. She has the jump shot; she has the set shot. I kind of pushed her into that point guard role and I wanted her to run the team. She can also get after the ball when she wants to and she led us in every stat on the team. She did a lot of things for us and she was that playmaker for us as well. I told her: "You have to be the one that is scoring now," and there were times she could take over games. We wouldn't' have been where we were at without Olivia.

Q: During the season, was there a standout game for your team?