AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Teutopolis' Laurie Thompson

TEUTOPOLIS — On paper, it looked like business as usual for Teutopolis girls basketball coach Laurie Thompson. Her team won the 38th regional and 26th sectional title in the Wooden Shoes program history.
But in truth, this season was much more of a challenge than some psat ones. Injuries forced Thompson to rearrange her roster plans and juggle a group of younger players getting their first shot at playing time, and yet the Shoes (25-9) still advanced to the Class 2A super-sectionals, making Thompson the Herald & Review Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Question: Last year's season ended in the state title game. How difficult was it trying to get back?
Thompson: Overall, I thought we had a very good season. We had a lot of injuries early on, and one that was season ending for our third-year starter Claire Bushur. I thought and said: "Don't give up kids. We can replace them." Our younger kids got to play and I thought they stepped up. We had to get through a lot of adversity. We struggled a little here and there and I thought it made us tougher at the end. I was proud with how we ended our season. We were so close. A basket here or there and we could have been right back to the state tournament.
Q: The season ended with a two-point loss to Carterville in the super-sectionals, a team you had played earlier in the season. What happened in the second matchup?
Thompson: The first time we played them we were both missing some of our starters and it was a four-point game then, so I knew they were a good team and they were getting better as the season progressed. It was going to be a tough task to beat them and they had some good players that we had to match up to.
Q: Your senior point guard Olivia Niemerg (12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3.5 assists per game) had a great season. What stood out?
Thompson: Olivia is one of the most athletic kids that I have coached and she knows the game. She has the jump shot; she has the set shot. I kind of pushed her into that point guard role and I wanted her to run the team. She can also get after the ball when she wants to and she led us in every stat on the team. She did a lot of things for us and she was that playmaker for us as well. I told her: "You have to be the one that is scoring now," and there were times she could take over games. We wouldn't' have been where we were at without Olivia.
Q: During the season, was there a standout game for your team?
Thompson: We had several games. We had a great game against Sacred Heart-Griffin in an overtime victory (56-49 on Dec. 28). We came from behind and when it happened I thought: This team has it, and if they can play like that they can be very successful.
Q: You handed Paris its only loss (43-29) of the season this year in the sectional final after losing to the Tigers twice during the season. What was the key?
Thompson: I thought the Paris game we played really well. We stuck with the game plan. You have to remember that you have a plan and I think they were extremely focused on our plan and we played great defense.
Q: Who will you be looking to step up next season?
Thompson: Lexie Niebrugge has that kind of personality that she knows the game and is a smart player and she is going to need to be thinking: Yeah, I need to be scoring. It will be a work in progress at the point guard position. It is the one thing we haven't had over the past few season — a true point guard. Hopefully we can develop that and won't have to have Lexie doing everything next season. I expect big things from Lexie and I'm sure she will be working on her game all of the offseason.
PHOTOS: Teutopolis at the 2019 state tournament
