AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mattoon's Mallory Ramage

MATTOON — Mallory Ramage took her game to the next level as a sophomore.
Ramage, a 5-9 guard, helped Mattoon go 27-6 overall and 12-0 in the Apollo Conference as well as win a Class 3A regional championship.
Ramage led the Green Wave in scoring at 21.5 points per game, was 175-of-211 (.829) from two-point range and 57-of-102 (.559) from three-point range.
"I knew come out strong because of what happened last year," said Ramage of last season's scheduling oversight, which caused Mattoon to not be able to participate in the Class 3A regional tournament. "We had something to prove. Our team chemistry was a lot better and it was a lot more fun."
For her performance she has been named the Herald & Review Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Ramage was also the Mattoon Journal Gazette/Times-Courier Player of the Year.
"Mallory is a huge asset to our team," said Mattoon coach Amanda Aydt. "At her best, she is unstoppable. She plays at a high level and pushes everyone around her to raise their game as well. She is an outstanding player who can do anything."
Ramage, who was voted the team's Most Valuable Player and was a honorable mention Associated Press all-state player, led the team in steals, assists, rebounds and blocks at 3.5, 2.5, 4.4 and 0.4 per game, respectively.
"Last year I was basically working on team chemistry as I knew I was the youngest out there," Ramage said. "It was tough being a leader because there were older girls out there. I was working on playing with the team and everything on and off the court."
As a freshman, Ramage averaged a team-leading 19.3 points to go with 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 0.8 assists per game.
"Mallory has improved in every facet of the game," Aydt said. "I think the year of experience helped her gain confidence and made her feel more comfortable out on the court. "As a result of Ramage's success last year, she faced many different defenses this season. "
Ramage said, "At the start if the season I didn’t think I would see many double teams, but I got used to it. It put a lot more pressure on me, but I knew someone would be open. I looked for the open person and tried to get to the basket and get fouled so I could go shoot free throws."
Aydt said, "Teams did play a box-and-one at times and they also helped on her when she drove to the basket. There were times when she had three or four players on her. Our opponents have been scheming to stop her, and she has still been our leading scorer. She always finds a way to put the ball in the basket. "
Mattoon's defense, which allowed just 40.2 points per game, was helped by the play of Ramage.
"Mostly we played a match-up zone and a 1-2-2 press," Aydt said. "Her defense gives opponents fits as she led our team in steals and rebounds this season. She does a great job of reading her opponent and anticipating passes. "
Ramage, who went over the 1,000 point mark during the Mattoon Holiday Tournament, was the most valuable player at the Pana Thanksgiving Tournament and the Mattoon Holiday Tournament.
As for her passing and shooting ability Aydt said, "Mallory really understands the game of basketball and sees the floor well. She can handle the ball, score off the dribble, shoot from anywhere on the floor, and find her open teammates. She has spent a lot of hours in the gym. She has a great shooting form and she stays after most practices and shoots."
Although Ramage is a sophomore, she has become a leader on and off the floor.
"Mallory has an outstanding work ethic and she is one of the hardest working players I have coached," Aydt said. "She always comes to practice ready to work hard and get better. She puts in extra time to get better and always gives 100 percent in games and practices. She definitely puts the time in to get better and all of her hard work is paying off. "
Ramage had a season-high of 33 points in a 54-49 victory over Olney in the championship game of the Mattoon Holiday Tournament. She scored 13 points or more in all 33 games.
As for the games that stick out to Ramage, she said, "I liked the Olney game and the Altamont game where I hit the three-pointer at the end for the win. Really all of the holiday tournament games were fun and good games. Even though we lost to Teutopolis at Teutopolis it was fun game and we did make a comeback."
Ramage, who also plays softball, said of her ability to drive to the basket: "I know my dribbling is pretty quick and it helps me because I can get around people and use my strength and ability to move quicker with my cross over dribble."
As for her future high school years Ramage said, "I want to keep getting better and keep accomplishing things ever year."
As for Ramage being player of the year, an award Aydt received in 2003 when she played for Oakland, Aydt said, "It is a prestigious award and Mallory is very deserving. It's a great honor for Mallory and her teammates who worked so hard to accomplish all of our goals this season."
