AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mattoon's Mallory Ramage

"Last year I was basically working on team chemistry as I knew I was the youngest out there," Ramage said. "It was tough being a leader because there were older girls out there. I was working on playing with the team and everything on and off the court."

As a freshman, Ramage averaged a team-leading 19.3 points to go with 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 0.8 assists per game.

"Mallory has improved in every facet of the game," Aydt said. "I think the year of experience helped her gain confidence and made her feel more comfortable out on the court. "As a result of Ramage's success last year, she faced many different defenses this season. "

Ramage said, "At the start if the season I didn’t think I would see many double teams, but I got used to it. It put a lot more pressure on me, but I knew someone would be open. I looked for the open person and tried to get to the basket and get fouled so I could go shoot free throws."

Aydt said, "Teams did play a box-and-one at times and they also helped on her when she drove to the basket. There were times when she had three or four players on her. Our opponents have been scheming to stop her, and she has still been our leading scorer. She always finds a way to put the ball in the basket. "