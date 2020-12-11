Argenta-Oreana's Karin Nicholls, 2009 Meridian boys basketball team lead Hall of Fame class

When Karin Nicholls phone started going off, she knew something had happened.
The Argenta-Oreana High School and Bradley University basketball great, who now lives in Colorado, was getting message after message from friends and family letting her know that the news had broken that she was included in the 2021 Hall of Fame Class of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).
"It was very exciting and humbling news. I've been playing this game since the third grade and this little orange ball is still giving back to me and it has allowed me to give back to the kids that I coach in club and in my high school program," Nicholls said. "(The announcement) made me reflective of where it all started, and the special times. I want to thank everyone that helped me on that journey because I wouldn't have received this award if there weren't so many people involved that made an impact on me."
Nichols averaged a double-double her senior season with 21.9 points and 10 rebounds, but she excelled in every sport she played. When it came time to think about playing on the next level, it was a choice between swimming and basketball.
"I think at the end of the day, when I had to make a decision, it really came down to that team aspect," Nicholls said. "The feeling of the camaraderie that you get (in basketball) is hard to replace. I felt like it was a much more competitive sport for the type of person that I was."
Originally committing to the University of Illinois, Nicholls ultimately attended Bradley University. She was Bradley's Athlete of the Year in 1990 and was inducted into Bradley's Athletics Hall of Fame.
Nicholls went on to become head coach at Division II Truman State University and Mercyhurst University, and Division I University of Texas-Pan American. She's currently the director of the Colorado SOAR Basketball Club, which offers basketball programs for girls from fourth grade through high school.
Nicholls has also added a new challenge to resume — high school basketball coach — when she became Windsor (Colo.) High School's girls basketball coach this year. With the COVID pandemic, she's still waiting for that first season to come. In Colorado, the high school season was moved to February and will be just 12 games, Nicholls said.
"What a year to come into this," Nicholls said. "But life is about being flexible and handling adversity and we are navigating it the best we can. It is disappointing, but you can't stay in that moment very long. That is really what we focus on."
When the season returns, Nicholls will give it her all, just as she has throughout her long basketball career.
"I work every day to have people be proud of what I'm doing, and I'm doing it for these kids and these parents to feel that I have invested in their daughters," Nicholls said. "I'm very happy for all the support I get back home, and I'm very grateful for everyone who has supported me through this journey with this game."
Hawks brought Meridian communities together
As former Meridian boys basketball coach Jack Blickensderfer thinks back to the Hawks team that won the 2009 Class 1A state championship, one aspect stands out — the team brought the communities of Macon, Blue Mound and Boody together like nothing he had seen before.
"It was a time for the community to come together and be one. That doesn't happen very often, and the overwhelming support from the community for the kids — that's what's important," he said. "I remember the assembly when we came back after winning and the gym was full of a community, and the streets were lined with people welcoming us back. It was just a beautiful thing to happen and it was so great for the community spirit.
"That's what sports are supposed to be about, and that's what it did for us. The happiness that I felt in the tears I had in my eyes were from the support of the community. It's a moment that a lot of people don't get to have and share with the community when you're coaching, but I did and I appreciate that personally."
The Hawks team — led by a trio of standouts Dakota Getz, Trent Swigert and Jacob Shasteen — will be inducted into the 2021 IBCA Hall of Fame class as a group.
When the team and coaches got back together last season to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the championship, it changed Shasteen's perspective on the team.
"We got to see some of the fans that you knew and they will come back with press clippings and certain stories that they remember from games. When you hear those stories, you really realize the impact of it," Shasteen said. "For me, when you are in high school, those are things that you don't realize as much. When you're in the moment, you're just focusing on going to practice and playing games. But as you get older and start to reflect, you definitely start to see more.
"That is really one of the coolest aspects of the whole thing, is having those memories for the rest of your life."
During the 2008-09 season, it was get to Meridian's gym early or don't bother coming.
"The old gym was packed every Friday night and every Tuesday night from the second quarter of the JV game," Swigert said. "You had to get there by the end of the first quarter of the JV game because the whole town of Macon was there. The community was definitely behind us."
Meridian's postseason run was dominant. The Hawks won each of their playoff games, with the exception of the state semifinal game, by 10 points or more. For the players, they felt like the favorites and played that way.
"I don't want to come off too cocky, but the scores speak for themselves. In those regionals and sectionals games, we were really clicking," Swigert said.
For Shasteen, the state run was a demonstration of how well prepared Blickensderfer had the team.
"We were pretty much in control of every game and I think for us that was probably just the expectation. Looking back now, it almost surprises you," Shasteen said. "It's one of the most impressive things ... we never really had that bad game. It's really a testament to our coaches and how locked-in we were."
Other local inductees
Kent Niebrugge, the longtime Teutopolis junior high school coach and Ron Reed, coach at Effingham from 2002 to 2016, will be inducted as coaches.
Joining Nicholls and being inducted as a player will be Clinton High School graduate Lesli Spencer. She is second all-time on the Maroons scoring leaders with 1,661 points and holds the school record with 58 points in a single game.
Mike Monahan, former sports writer for the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier, will be inducted for his contribution to Illinois basketball as a member of the media.
