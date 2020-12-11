Argenta-Oreana's Karin Nicholls, 2009 Meridian boys basketball team lead Hall of Fame class

When Karin Nicholls phone started going off, she knew something had happened.

The Argenta-Oreana High School and Bradley University basketball great, who now lives in Colorado, was getting message after message from friends and family letting her know that the news had broken that she was included in the 2021 Hall of Fame Class of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).

"It was very exciting and humbling news. I've been playing this game since the third grade and this little orange ball is still giving back to me and it has allowed me to give back to the kids that I coach in club and in my high school program," Nicholls said. "(The announcement) made me reflective of where it all started, and the special times. I want to thank everyone that helped me on that journey because I wouldn't have received this award if there weren't so many people involved that made an impact on me."

Nichols averaged a double-double her senior season with 21.9 points and 10 rebounds, but she excelled in every sport she played. When it came time to think about playing on the next level, it was a choice between swimming and basketball.