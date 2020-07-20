As the Native American-themed mascot debate returns, Sullivan basketball great Becky Clayton-Anderson hopes Redskins name remains

SULLIVAN — As Becky Clayton-Anderson led the Sullivan girls basketball team to a 35-0 record and a Class 1A state championship during the 1990-91 season, she can remember opposing fans deriding her Native American heritage.
"I have dark skin, dark hair, dark eyes and I look Native American, and so I was taunted a lot as a player," said 47-year-old Clayton-Anderson. "I can remember vividly playing high schools that would make the Indian noise at me and call me Indian slang names."
Clayton-Anderson's mom, Sevenia Bracklin Clayton, is a member of the Hidatsa and lived on the tribe's reservation in the northwest corner of North Dakota before coming to Moultrie County. Clayton-Anderson, who is half Hidatsa, said at first the taunts about her heritage upset her.
"I remember crying a couple of times and my mother told me then, 'Don't let them see you cry. You should be proud to be an Indian and play your hardest and show what you can do,' " Clayton-Anderson said. "It was kind of rough for a couple years."
Clayton-Anderson played under the Redskins team name while at Sullivan. Although she at times felt discrimination on the court, she found pride in her school's nickname and logo.
"I remember the first time that the mascot was protested shortly after I graduated in 1991 and I was asked to come and speak on behalf of my family because, at the time, we were the only Native Americans in Moultrie County," she said. "If anyone was going to be offended by the mascot, it would be my mom, but she brought us up — I'm the youngest of five — to be proud of our heritage and to her it was an honor to have a mascot like the Redskins. That's how I was raised."
The recent announcement that the Washington Redskins franchise would be dropping its controversial nickname in favor of a yet to be determined alternative, has brought the issue of Native American-themed logos and nicknames back to the forefront.
Not all Native Americans are OK with their likenesses being used as mascots, and take particular offense to the Redskins. Crystal Echo Hawk, CEO of IllumiNative — a nonprofit initiative designed to increase the visibility and challenge the negative narrative about Native Nations and people in American society — told the Washington Post the Washington NFL team did the right thing in changing the name.
“When you really look at what the Washington team name has signified, it is one of the most blatant examples of institutionalized racism in popular culture that has been allowed to stand for decades,” Echo Hawk said. “As we saw all the events accelerate over the last few weeks and when we started to see those big brands deciding to retire — from Aunt Jemima to Uncle Ben’s to Eskimo Pie and down the line — it opened up a whole other level of conversation about the power of racialized brands and imagery and symbols."
Chief Illiniwek was an ongoing source of contention at the University of Illinois.
Five Illinois high schools continue to use Redskins as their team name, including Sullivan and Nokomis high schools. Momence, Morris Community and Shawnee also use the Redskins name. There are others school across Central Illinois and the rest of the state with Native American-related team names and imagery.
An Illinois House Bill bill may require a change from those schools if passed. House Bill 4783 would require schools that use Native American imagery to receive written consent from a Native American tribe based within 500 miles and renew the consent every five years. Schools would also need to have school-wide programs teaching Native American culture and societal contributions.
The bill was put forward by Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, had a first reading in February and was referred to the General Assembly Rules Committee in June. The bill could affect 52 Illinois schools that have Native American-related team names, including Mount Zion, Tuscola, Neoga, Altamont and Casey-Westfield.
Nokomis schools superintendent Scott Doerr stressed the Native American history in the naming of the city of Nokomis.
"Our mascot was created in 1921 with the full support of the community and based on a local historical figure," Doerr said. "Of course, Nokomis, itself, is based on the Nokomis Indian Tribe that settled this area. The board of education will review this issue in the near future."
Since 1992, four Illinois high schools have modified their team name away from Redskins. Naperville Central became the Red Hawks in 1992 and Marist High School in Chicago became the Redhawks in 1997. In 2002, Huntley High School renamed its team the Red Raiders and Chatham Glenwood became the Titans.
Sullivan athletic director Ryan Aikman said that since the news of the Washington Redskins name change was announced, he has not had a meeting with school administrators about the issue.
"I'm sure we'll have a conversation at some point, but right now I don't have any other information," he said. "I haven't had a conversation with my principal, superintendent or anybody. There hasn't been any talk of it yet."
Amanda Glazebrook was a teammate of Clayton-Anderson's on the state championship team and, like Clayton-Anderson, is a member of the IBCA Hall of Fame. She said she supports Clayton-Anderson's opinion regarding the logo.
"My opinion on (the team name) is that I back Becky," Glazebrook said. "That's my opinion. I think if you ask any of our teammates, they back Becky, too."
Clayton-Anderson, a resident of Mount Zion, is the owner of Physician's Choice Wellness, a medical weight loss clinic that has branches in Mount Zion, Forsyth, Taylorville, Effingham and Vandalia. She started the business in 2008 to help people like her mom, who died of complications from diabetes — a disease prevalent among Native Americans.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Clayton-Anderson had secured a grant with the Bureau of Indian Affairs to provide similar chronic disease educational programs for the Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
"I was set to move my husband and our three younger children out to Navajo Nation but with the COVID-19 pandemic things were messed up and the funds were re-allocated, so we are staying in Central Illinois," Clayton-Anderson said.
Two of Clayton-Anderson's daughters — Sevenia and Lainie Wolter — played basketball as Braves for Mount Zion, and she hopes that future generations play under the Redskins name in Sullivan.
"We have so many other things and problems that we are trying to deal with with the COVID situation and the Black Lives Matter protests that there are so many other issues we should be resolving before trying to take away a school's mascot or validate it," Clatyon-Anderson said. "I think people forget about Native Americans because there are very few around still. I think that if we get rid of the mascots they will become more forgotten and that makes me sad."
Herald & Review reporter Garrett Karsten assisted in the reporting of this story.
PHOTOS: Sullivan falls to Paris for the class 2A regional finals
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
