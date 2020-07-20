As the Native American-themed mascot debate returns, Sullivan basketball great Becky Clayton-Anderson hopes Redskins name remains

"I remember the first time that the mascot was protested shortly after I graduated in 1991 and I was asked to come and speak on behalf of my family because, at the time, we were the only Native Americans in Moultrie County," she said. "If anyone was going to be offended by the mascot, it would be my mom, but she brought us up — I'm the youngest of five — to be proud of our heritage and to her it was an honor to have a mascot like the Redskins. That's how I was raised."

The recent announcement that the Washington Redskins franchise would be dropping its controversial nickname in favor of a yet to be determined alternative, has brought the issue of Native American-themed logos and nicknames back to the forefront.

Not all Native Americans are OK with their likenesses being used as mascots, and take particular offense to the Redskins. Crystal Echo Hawk, CEO of IllumiNative — a nonprofit initiative designed to increase the visibility and challenge the negative narrative about Native Nations and people in American society — told the Washington Post the Washington NFL team did the right thing in changing the name.