BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: For the Altamont girls basketball team, it's all about the "Power of 3"

ALTAMONT — The Altamont girls basketball team started its season 13-0 but a single 24-hour at the Mattoon Holiday Tournament saw the Indians rack up three quick losses to Class 3A opponents Olney, Mattoon and Mahomet Seymour. The tests that the significantly larger schools gave Class 1A's Altamont was exactly what coach Katie Lurkins was looking from the tournament.

"It was something that I think we needed. Our goal is to go as far as we possibly can in the postseason and I would like to find out what we need to work out midseason so we can adjust and get stronger and make those corrections and that's what that provided us with," she said. "It was a quick 24 hours and we were playing schools that matched our athletic ability and it was a really good opportunity to see where we needed to focus to be successful and reach our goals in the second half of the season."

The Indians are led by 6-foot-2 senior Allyson Hardiek who is averaging 14.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and can control both sides of the game.

"Allyson grew up as a guard and so she has that ability to play inside and outside," Lurkins said. "She's able to alter so many things on a defensive standpoint and she gets down the court. Her versatility makes her a difficult matchup."