BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Macon County Boys Tournament begins Monday

MERIDIAN — Before the Central A&M boys basketball team made it to the state tournament last season, it also made some history in winning the Raiders' first Macon County Tournament in program history.
Now the Raiders are back to defend their title at the 93rd edition of the Macon County Tournament, which begins Monday at Meridian. Central A&M (2-0) is the top-seeded team in the tourney and opens play against No. 8-seeded Sangamon Valley (0-5) on Monday at 6 p.m.
A little more than a week ago, several members of the Raiders, including guards Connor Heaton, Jacob Paradee and forward Connor Hutchins, were playing in the Class 1A state football finals.
Heaton, the 2018 H&R Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year, has the Raiders 2-0 on the season with wins against LSA and Argenta-Oreana. In its opener against LSA on Friday, Central A&M had to shake off some of the early season rust, holding just a three-point lead over the Lions at halftime, 27-24, before going onto the 64-42 victory.
No. 4-seeded Warrensburg-Latham faces No. 5-seeded Cerro Gordo in the second game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
No. 2-seeded Meridian enters with a 5-2 record and some dangerous outside shooting from Graham Meisenhelter and physical post play from Jacob Jones. The Hawks face No. 7-seeded Argenta-Oreana on Tuesday at 6 p.m. In the second Tuesday game, No. 3-seeded St. Teresa plays No. 6-seeded Maroa-Forsyth. The Bulldogs fell to Auburn on Friday, 45-42, in a rematch of the teams that met in the Class 2A football state quarterfinals.
The championship and consolation brackets games continue on Wednesday and Thursday with the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur girls head to Chicago Simeon
The Generals avoided the letdown game on Saturday, defeating Normal U-High 42-31, following impressive victories against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin this week. The Generals travel to Chicago Simeon on Sunday for the second game in a back-to-back.
"We were a little sluggish today but we were up and I played the bench to help us for our game tomorrow," MacArthur coach Mike Williams said. "It is a 6 a.m. bus time for us and we will play against a very talented Simeon team. They have four or five Division I recruits and we will see where we are at. The long drive is going to hurt us a little bit but we aren't going to make any excuses. I'm not known for backing down from anyone and we are going to show up and play.
The play of sophomore Amaria Pender and junior Kayla Jackson have stood out for Williams this season.
"Amaria is a lock-down defender and she did a great job against SHG this week. Kayla is leading us in 3-point shooting and she was shooting thousands of shots per week during the summer," Williams said.
St. Teresa girls improve to 5-0
St. Teresa's girls basketball team improved to 5-0 this week with wins against Rantoul and Warrensburg-Latham. The Bulldogs' Class 2A state volleyball championship run kept some varsity basketball players out of practice but St. Teresa coach Andrea Dorsey said she liked how her team has responded.
"With how successful volleyball was and how late we got a couple of our varsity starters, the girls have done a great job adjusting to the circumstances," she said. "It's great for the school to have that success and overall the girls are another year in into what I want to implement with our culture and we have a great group that have a year under their belt. We are moving in the right direction."
Center Addison Newbon was a middle hitter for the Bulldogs' volleyball team and she's has had a quick start to the season by averaging 21 points so far, including a 30-point performance against Rantoul.
"I think hands down Addison is one of the best, if not the best player in the county. She's a real versatile player and will be able to play at the next level. She put a lot of time into her game outside of school and she is reaping the benefits of that. She's stepping into the role being our go-to player flawlessly and she is having a great season," Dorsey said.
Eisenhower's Jones off to fast start
Eisenhower center Kyla Jones has been on a tear this season, recording six double-doubles in the Panther's first seven games. In Thursday's 49-24 victory against Jacksonville, Jones had 20 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks and five steals, and she continued things on Saturday with 28 points, 12 rebounds, including eight offensive rebounds,and four blocks in a 53-42 loss to Rochester.
This makes for an interesting matchup on Dec. 28 when the Jones and the Panthers (2-5) face MacArthur (7-1) and their imposing center Quincenia Jackson.
