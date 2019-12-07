BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Macon County Boys Tournament begins Monday

"We were a little sluggish today but we were up and I played the bench to help us for our game tomorrow," MacArthur coach Mike Williams said. "It is a 6 a.m. bus time for us and we will play against a very talented Simeon team. They have four or five Division I recruits and we will see where we are at. The long drive is going to hurt us a little bit but we aren't going to make any excuses. I'm not known for backing down from anyone and we are going to show up and play.

The play of sophomore Amaria Pender and junior Kayla Jackson have stood out for Williams this season.

"Amaria is a lock-down defender and she did a great job against SHG this week. Kayla is leading us in 3-point shooting and she was shooting thousands of shots per week during the summer," Williams said.

St. Teresa girls improve to 5-0

St. Teresa's girls basketball team improved to 5-0 this week with wins against Rantoul and Warrensburg-Latham. The Bulldogs' Class 2A state volleyball championship run kept some varsity basketball players out of practice but St. Teresa coach Andrea Dorsey said she liked how her team has responded.