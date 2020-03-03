Beast mode: Casey-Westfield sophomore Jackson Hills has Warriors playing in sectionals

In the first game of the season, a 70-33 win over Oblong in the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament, Hills made 7-of-8 from the field and had a team-high 17 points, six rebounds and four steals.

"I worked on my post moves," Hills said of his summer focus. "I thought I had a good chance to be a starter. I knew I had to work hard."

Hills started in the first game and has in every game for the Warriors.

"After the first game I realized I could do something and help the rest of my team out," said Hills, who is a tight end in football for Casey. "It means a lot to be able to help this team. We all have a good bond."

In last Friday's 57-37 win over Okaw Valley in the regional championship, Hills had a team-high 18 points, making 8-of-9 from the field and grabbing six rebounds to help give Casey its first regional title since 2015. Early in the fourth quarter Hills, who believes he was hit it in the nose, began bleeding and had to switch form his normal No. 40 to 44, the jersey of freshman Jacob Clement.

Hills said it was the first time he had to be taken out of a game for blood on his jersey.

"I like basketball because it gives me something to do outside of school," said Hills. "I like the physical play. It is enjoyable."