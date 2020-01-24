Behind sophomores Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch, Clinton is a team on the rise at the CIC Tournament

"This year I've had to step up more as a teammate. Last year, we had some seniors that led but this year it is different," Cyrulik said.

The 5-11 Cyrulik was a guard last year and cracked the school's top 10 list of scoring in a season with 420 points as a freshman. She's on pace for more than 500 this season, but after taking over the in the post following a season-ending injury to junior Kaile Beck, Cyrulik has her eyes on another record.

"(Up on our record board), the rebounding record is 317 and I've been trying to break that," Cyrulik said. "Stepping up at the post, I was scared at first because I didn't have a lot of experience, but I think I have been doing pretty well."

Rauch and Cyrulik lead the No. 6-seeded Maroons into the Central Illinois Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Williams is in his 11th season leading Clinton, and both Rauch and Cyrulik stand out for him.

"Mallory is the highest scoring player I've had since I've been here. She's extremely competitive and she's figuring out how to be the team's vocal leader," he said. "Kaitlyn is a great finisher and an attacker at the rim. She's kind of like Dee Brown — she is a jet and a north-south driver. You can't really press us because she can drive right through it."