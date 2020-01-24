Behind sophomores Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch, Clinton is a team on the rise at the CIC Tournament

CLINTON — Clinton head coach Josh Williams knows his team is almost there.
The young Maroons (14-11, 1-4 CIC) squad has shown sparks of promise this season as they have battled through their schedule but have fallen just short against some top local teams.
A three-point loss to Central A&M (14-6, 3-1 CIC) on the road and a four-point loss to St. Teresa (16-6, 4-0 CIC) could have gone the other way with a little more experience and a stronger killer instinct.
"At A&M, we are down two with 12 seconds left on a side out and couldn't get the shot off. At St. Teresa, if we hit a layup we go up by one with some momentum with 25 seconds to go," Williams said. "We are right there. We just can't quite get over the hump.
"But these kids are learning what it is like to be consistent on a daily basis and competing against good teams every day. They have to learn to come ready to play every possession."
The Maroons' offense is led by a pair of sophomores, Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch, who are soaking up that experience this season. Cyrulik is averaging 17.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while Rauch averages 13.5 points.
Cyrulik scored 33 against Neoga in an overtime victory and was key in the teams' signature win against Pana (20-6), 50-33.
"This year I've had to step up more as a teammate. Last year, we had some seniors that led but this year it is different," Cyrulik said.
The 5-11 Cyrulik was a guard last year and cracked the school's top 10 list of scoring in a season with 420 points as a freshman. She's on pace for more than 500 this season, but after taking over the in the post following a season-ending injury to junior Kaile Beck, Cyrulik has her eyes on another record.
"(Up on our record board), the rebounding record is 317 and I've been trying to break that," Cyrulik said. "Stepping up at the post, I was scared at first because I didn't have a lot of experience, but I think I have been doing pretty well."
Rauch and Cyrulik lead the No. 6-seeded Maroons into the Central Illinois Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Williams is in his 11th season leading Clinton, and both Rauch and Cyrulik stand out for him.
"Mallory is the highest scoring player I've had since I've been here. She's extremely competitive and she's figuring out how to be the team's vocal leader," he said. "Kaitlyn is a great finisher and an attacker at the rim. She's kind of like Dee Brown — she is a jet and a north-south driver. You can't really press us because she can drive right through it."
Cyrulik marvels at Rauch's ability to get to the basket.
"She is very good at going whichever way she wants. Coach will call a play for her to take it all the way — that's her strength. She can get around anyone," Cyrulik said.
Joining the sophomores in the starting lineup are seniors Destiny Schlesinger and Jayd Rich and junior Bethany Overbey.
"Jade is fast and really good at defense, Bethany is a good point guard to get us set and Destiny is really good at rebounding and blocked shots," Rauch said. "I think we should all set our goals at winning our regional this season."
As the posteason approaches, the Maroons are excited to be back in Class 2A following four seasons in Class 3A that saw four quick exits in the regional quarterfinals.
"We were just getting drilled in Class 3A. We have not be able to compete up there, we are just too tiny," Williams said. "In 2A, we have been in regional championships. We've got teams our speed and our size and I think we will stay 2A for some time. That's where we belong."
