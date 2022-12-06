5 takeaways from the first day of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament

WARRENSBURG — Friday will be two weeks from St. Teresa's Class 2A football championships, but that feat still is fresh in the mind of Bulldogs senior Billy Guyse.

Guyse was key in all three phases for St. T football — at wide receiver (catching a touchdown in the state game), defensive back (a team-high eight solo tackles at state) and kicking extra points.

"That is still crazy to me. Some days I will just be thinking that I'm a state champion. I'm just amazed by it," Guyse said.

Now the pads are off and Guyse is the point guard for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-2 to start the season with a 64-32 win over Central A&M on Monday in the first round of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament. With several football players on the basketball roster, the lessons learned also transfer over.

"I think (the state championship) helps us as a team because it has shown us what it takes to get to the highest point and we know how hard we have to work," Guyse said. "We know what we have to do and the winning mentality that we need to have."

Guyse is among the best guards in Macon County, both offensively and defensively. But Monday's game wasn't him at 100% yet. It was his first game back after missing a week battling the flu and he was glad to get on the court.

"I was lying in bed for most of last week and so I felt really rusty. Running up and down the court tonight was nice. The legs are still a little tired and the jump shot has not returned fully yet. I hope I can get into it eventually," Guyse said. "I think our game went pretty well tonight and we got a lot of people involved. We got up early and that helped us cruise that way."

The Bulldogs were led by 15 points from senior center/forward Martin Velchek, Guyse added 13 points and junior forward Ryheem Tyus joined them in double figures with 12. Dylan Geiser added nine.

"Martin did very well and we saw flashes in him last season when (starting forward) Cayden Wilkins couldn't play. We saw that he had some game and he played very well tonight," Guyse said. "Ryheem is a really big addition (after playing JV last season). He's very long and he's great with the ball. He can get his bucket anytime he wants."

Finding cohesion

Battling a long football season and the resulting injuries has been a challenge for St. Teresa head coach Mike Noonan as he tries to build a squad that is connected.

"With the kids that are healthy, I think we have had two practices with everybody together," Noonan said. "Some days, it is hard to find the cohesion, some days not so much. I'm pleased with how we are progressing. It has been a challenge to not have a lot of practice time, but overall I'm happy with how we are jelling."

It helps that the Bulldogs finished last season strong, winning a regional championship for the first time since 2017-18 and making it to the sectional finals before falling to Lexington, 43-36.

"I think that was huge for these guys. We now have that feeling that we belong (with the top teams). As long as it doesn't become overconfidence, I love having a confident team," Noonan said. "(Winning state in football) was an awesome experience for the guys and I think it is carrying over to basketball. I don't know if we can make that deep a run but having that experience has been beneficial to the guys."

Missing pieces

Two key parts to last season's playoff run were brothers Matt and Joe Brummer, who are both out with football-related hand injuries. Matt Brummer is a standout 3-point shooter and the team will treat their return as an added bonus to what they hope is a strong season.

"When they come back it will be like a trade deadline acquisition in baseball," Noonan said. "We will hopefully get at least one of the two of them back and we feel pretty confident that we can have Matt back in a couple weeks."

Moore puts on a show

Cerro Gordo-Bement's Tyson Moore scored 31 points in the Broncos 53-32 win over Tri-City/Sangamon Valley in Monday's second opening round game but it could have been 40 had the ball cooperated.

"I think we played well but I think it is far from how well we can play at our highest peak," Moore said. "We had a lot of turnovers and for me a lot of missed layups. We can still improve and be a lot better than we were tonight."

Last season, the Broncos made the tournament finals for the first time in history and even with the loss of the graduated Macon County Player of the Year Connor Brown, Moore believes they can do it again.

"It's exciting and we made it to the championship last year and the whole trip was really fun. I want to do it again this season. We still have a great group of guys and I think we can do it," Moore said. "A lot of our games are going to be really close and it won't be like last year when we were able to blow teams out. I think we are taking that challenge really well."

Doing it differently

Before Monday's game, the Broncos and Tornadoes also met last Tuesday, with Cerro Gordo winning in a closer result, 49-41.

"Tonight we kind of took advantage of a depleted Tri-City team that was missing a couple of starters that would have made a big difference. We kind of got lucky in that department," Broncos head coach Brandon Willard said. "Our strategy has been to hit 3s but we only hit two tonight. It is far from our average of eight. It was good for us to figure it out a different way when the shots weren't falling."

Following Moore's 31-point performance, senior Carson Brown had 12 points, including eight in the first quarter. Brown is also big on the defensive side, which has a bigger role with the team this season.

"Carson was off to a slow start this season and he was frustrated that the ball wasn't going through. But the thing about him is that he is just going to keep working. Good things happen when you keep working and he is going to keep busting his butt," Willard said. "Our defense is only giving up 40 points a game. We knew this year we were going to have to do it differently than last year where we would go out and outscore teams."