5 takeaways from the second day of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament

WARRENSBURG — Everywhere you look, there are fresh faces on the Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball team.

First-year head coach Tim Martin has taken over the program from long-time coach Vic Binkley this season and has the a young team with no seniors on the roster off to a 5-2 start.

"I think we have exceeded the expectations of a lot of people here. I knew they had it in them but I didn't know if being inexperienced coming into the season was going to be a challenge," Martin said. "We had a good summer of learning and they've come in ready to prove a lot of people wrong this year."

Warrensburg picked up another victory on Tuesday, beating Argenta-Oreana 64-21 in an opening round game of the Macon County Tournament. Martin said it was the group's top game this season.

"Our team finally came together and we were able to put four quarters of basketball together. That was what I wanted to challenge our young team to do and they delivered tonight," Martin said. "It was probably our first complete game. We had a great effort from our bench and two of our leading scorers were off the bench."

The Cardinals starting five — Kaiden Gardner, Catrell Lee, Lorenzo Wright Jr., Brayden Hickey and Alex Hardin — are all sophomores and freshmen.

"We have three juniors, seven sophomores and 12 freshmen in the program," Martin said. "Our starting lineup is four sophomores and a freshman and a lot of the time our sixth man is a freshman coming off the bench."

Steady improvement

Even with the strong start, Martin said he sees the group continuing to improve and mature over the course of the season.

"We are doing a great job of learning from game to game. Hopefully we can find that consistency and just keep trending up," Martin said.

Gardner, Lee and Wright are each talented ball handlers, giving a wide variety of offensive looks for the Cardinals.

"That one of the good thing about our lineup. Between Kaiden, Lorenzo and Catrell, I have three people that can run our offense at any time," Martin said. "As soon as it gets into one of their hands, I can call a play and I know we can run it from there."

During Tuesday's win, two players coming off the bench were significant contributors. Junior Caleb Park hit four 3-pointers to lead the team with 12 points and sophomore Steven Smith scored 11.

"(Shooting 3s) is Caleb's big role on the team. He knows when he comes in that he's got the green light and we are expecting to see something out of him," Martin said. "This was Steven's coming out party tonight. He had a little setback at the beginning of the year and had to have surgery. He had a little late start to our season and he's just been getting there and chipping away. He came out and played great tonight."

The Cardinals will hope to use home-court advantage against Maroa-Forsyth on Thursday in their semifinal matchup.

"I think we can win as long as we can put together four quarters of basketball and limit our turnovers," Martin said. "If we play together, I think we hopefully see ourselves on championship night."

Perimeter success

In Maroa-Forsyth's 60-51 victory over Meridian on Tuesday, the Trojans connected on eight 3s. It was aggressive drives to the basket that set up outside success.

"Our guards aren't the biggest but they do have an ability to shoot and the ability to get themselves into open spots," Maroa-Forsyth head coach Aaron Ennis said. "I think the difference tonight was that our 3s came from kick outs. We were able to get the ball in the lane and then that opens up the outside shots. We are better when we are attacking and getting the right shots."

Leading scorer Mitch Williams made three 3s and Kaiden Mauer and AJ Massey had two each. Williams finished with 16 points, Maurer had 10. Braxton Mitchell (11 points) and Grant Smith (10) joined the group in double figures.

"We had four guys in double digits and that's how we are going to win games. We are going to win games when we are balanced and three, four, five guys are scoring. That is what makes us hard to guard," Ennis said. "Tonight was our first time playing four complete quarters. It wasn't perfect but we forced (Meridian) into some tough shots."

Lessons learned

The Trojans had three losses to start their season but Ennis sees a learning opportunity when they face Warrensburg-Latham on Thursday in the semis.

Among the Trojans' losses last week was a 62-55 loss to Clinton, now coached by former Cardinals coach Binkley. The Maroons and Cardinals' pressure defense is similar and will be fresh in their minds.

"Coach Binkley is the author of that defense and it is a lot of what (Warrensburg) still does. It's a little different but there are a lot of similarities," Ennis said. "It always starts with handling the ball press. We've got to make sure that we're getting the ball into our half-court offense and getting into our actions. We can't let them get easy layups on our turnovers."

With the team taking a step forward on Tuesday, Ennis is looking for continued success in the tournament.

"This is the first time that we have been on the winning side of the Macon County Tournament since I've been here," he said. "I'm happy for our kids to have a chance to get into the championship game and we can possibly win on Friday night if we take care of business."

Bracketology

Here's how the rest of this week's Macon County Tournament games will play out.

Wednesday had two consolation games between Central A&M (0-4) and Tri-City/Sangamon Valley (3-5) at 6 p.m. and Argenta-Oreana (2-6) and Meridian (0-6) at 7:30 p.m.

The winners of those games face each other on Friday at 5 p.m. in the consolation championship.

Thursday features two semifinal games, starting with St. Teresa (5-2) facing Cerro Gordo-Bement (5-2) at 6 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., Warrensburg (5-2) faces Maroa-Forsyth (1-3).

The winners of those games play on Friday at 8 p.m. in the championship game. The losers will meet in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.