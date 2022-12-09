5 takeaways from the semifinals of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament

WARRENSBURG — For fans who were disappointed that the Maroa-Forsyth and St. Teresa football teams didn't end up meeting in the Class 2A state title game, they get to see those teams do battle in a different sort of championship.

The Bulldogs and Trojans faced off in the Macon County Boys Tournament finals after both teams put up impressive performances in Thursday's semifinal games.

The matchup was a showcase of two strong guards in Maroa's Kaiden Maurer and St. Teresa's Billy Guyse.

Both are football standouts — Maurer as Maroa's dual-threat quarterback and Guyse as a multi-tool weapon at receiver, defensive back and kicker — and both managed to come out of the long football season relatively unscathed.

What they lack in height — Guyse at 5-8 and Maurer at 5-6 — both more than compensate for in intensity and creativity when the basketball is in their hands.

Both players are offensive spark plugs with what seems like unending energy on the court.

Both are their team's top on-ball defender and can quickly strip and steal the ball from unsuspecting opponents.

Guyse finished Wednesday's semifinals with a game-high 20 points and Maurer led the second semifinal with a game-high 19.

Guyse returned to action on Monday after missing games last week with the flu and St. Teresa head coach Mike Noonan can see his continued improvement.

"I thought Billy looked a little bit better, especially in the second half," Noonan said. "When the game got a little bit physical, he did a good job of taking care of the ball. He was our floor leader in that second half."

Maurer and Guyse will undoubtedly be the center point of for how effectively they are able to limit the other could be the deciding factor of who will raise the tournament trophy.

"We are definitely playing better than at the beginning of the season thanks to our coaches. They got us prepared and our team chemistry is getting there. We have been playing with a lot of intensity," Maurer said. "(A championship) would mean a lot."

For Ennis, where Maurer goes, so goes the Trojans.

"There's not a coach in America that wouldn't want a Kaiden Maurer. He just plays and he goes and he goes and he goes," Ennis said. "We ask a lot of him and he responds every night. When he is at his best, we are at our best as a team."

Even more than the excitement for going to a tournament crown, the Maroa/St. Teresa rivalry will be a factor.

"We aren't in the same conference but our kids know every one of their kids and they know ours. It will be which team will show up ready to play," Ennis said. "They have some athletic guards. Billy has been a three-year starter and he's really good with the ball. They will make some shots and I think it will be a good matchup."

Defense wins

Last year's champion and runner up — Warrensburg-Latham and Cerro Gordo-Bement — both struggled offensively in their semifinal matchups.

The Broncos were limited to 14 points in the first half and had just 21 after three quarters before finding some footing in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals scored four points in the first quarter, three in the second and three in the fourth as Maroa's 2-3 defense and rebounding advantage severely limited their offensive opportunities.

The 2-3 was a new experiment for the Trojans — one that immediately showed dividends.

"Historically, we have been a man-to-man defensive team and I felt like with this group and this matchup, zone was going to be potentially advantageous for us," Ennis said. "For the first time in four years, we started a game in the 2-3 zone (two players at the front of the defense and three players behind) and I said we would switch to man when we needed to."

That moment never came as Maroa remained comfortably in the lead throughout.

"Props to our kids. I thought we were aggressive, we were in the passing lanes and we made everything they did difficult for them," Ennis said. "We weren't making shots at first (the score was 4-4 after one quarter) and I told them that if you keep playing defense, eventually the shots will go in."

Role players

Behind Guyse' 20 points, St. T senior Shadow Sumner has 12 points, including five points in the fourth quarter. Senior Martin Velchek had four points but his first priority is defense, where he was pivotal in slowing the Broncos' offense.

"What we depend on from Shadow was what he did in the fourth quarter. He did a good job of not settling for a (3-point shot). He got in the lane and made some space," Noonan said. "With Martin, he is defense first. If he gives us a good solid defensive effort and takes care of the glass, scoring is a bonus with him."

There was physical play all night between the Bulldogs and Broncos and that's the kind of game Sumner likes.

"We were going for rebounds and they wanted the ball as much as we did. They got really physical with us and we had to fight against it. It makes the competition way better," Sumner said. "We came out and we had a lot of turnovers in the first half but we locked up on defense and got the win.

"A championship would be really big for us. We didn't win it last year and we have come back and I think we can win it this year."

New champion

With Warrensburg and CGB — last year's tournament champion and runner up — out of the title game, a new champion will be crowned on Friday.

St. Teresa most recently won the tourney in 2017 and has 11 total wins in the tournament's long history (1971, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1985, 1986, 1994, 1995, 2009, 2012, 2017).

Maroa-Forsyth also has 11 total Macon County titles but it has been 16 seasons since the Trojans last were tourney champions. Their last victory came in 2006, when the team went on to become 1A state champions. The Trojans have titles in 1931, 1942, 1958, 1959, 1982, 1990, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2004 and 2006.

Photos: St. Teresa 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement 33 in the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament semifinal