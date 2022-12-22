5 things to know about Mount Zion boys basketball's 10-1 start to their season

MOUNT ZION — In four short seasons, the Mount Zion boys basketball team has made a complete turnaround.

After a combined 8-40 mark over the 2019-20 and COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, the Braves were 21-10 last season. They have now taken another big leap in 2022, with a 10-1 start to their season.

"We knew we had talent coming in and we knew we had the possibility for good success," Mount Zion head coach Dale Schuring said. "But if you had told me we would start with the record we have — and really we should be undefeated — it is better than I expected.

"The seniors were here when we were really struggling and so they have seen the bottom. Now they are seeing some of the benefits of the work they put in. They have stuck with it and we have a great mix of older and younger players."

The Braves were able to put the ball in the basket last season but this year's jump has been on the defensive side.

"Our defense and rebounding has improved so much from last year and I think that is the difference," Schuring said. "We could score last year but we didn't defend that well. This year, we are defending and scoring and that's the biggest difference and what has led to our success this year."

Strong start

A highlight of the Braves' early schedule was the season's second game against Lincoln. Mount Zion won 36-27 on the road, handing the Railers (9-1) their only loss of the season thus far. It was an important confidence boost for the team.

"If I had to pick one top win, it would be Lincoln. It was our best win. It was early against a conference rival and our kids were definitely ready to go. They seem to rise to the challenge and the competition level," Schuring said.

The Braves' one loss came against Belleville West, 63-62, in the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament finals.

"It's a situation where we have a five or six point lead with two minutes to go and we turned it over a couple times," Schuring said. "We missed some shots and credit to Belleville, they hit some shots. Hopefully we learned from it."

Many weapons

The Braves feature five players who average nearly 10 or more points, led by sophomore point guard Lyncoln Koester with a 15.5 average.

"Lyncoln can drive and he can shoot the 3 and we've got other guys that can do the same thing," Schuring said. "If you look at our stats, we are taking as many two-point shots as we are 3-point shots. Our percentages on both are very good. You can't take one player away and stop us."

After Koester, senior Carson Cuddy averages 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. Junior Grant McAtee leads the team in rebounding with 5.9 a game and he averages 10.4 points. Sophomores Brayden Trimble (9.1 points), Sammy Driscoll (8.5 points) and freshman JC Anderson (5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds) round out the key contributors.

"We have been very balanced and unpredictable. Of the starters, all five have led the team in scoring at some point this year," Schuring said. "It is a tribute to the fact that we have a lot of weapons and we share the ball really well."

Koester leads the team with 44 assists and he tries to take full advantage of whoever has the hot hand.

"Having a bunch of weapons if very helpful as the leader of the team. It makes my job easier as the point guard," he said. "I know whoever is on that certain night, I can feed them the ball and let them do their thing. That varies from night to night because we have so much talent on this team."

Mixing it up

McAtee, who at wide receiver on the football team had 780 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns this season, uses that hard-nosed mentality under the basket.

"It's his athleticism and then toughness. Grant is not afraid to mix it up whatsoever," Schuring said. "Looking at him, you might think he played lineman or a linebacker. He's not afraid to get in there. He's very good on the boards on both ends of the court."

Football teammates Makobi Adams, Trimble, Anderson, Jacob Harvey and Chase Fink are all with McAtee on the basketball team.

"Football was a big year of improvement from last year to this year," McAtee said. "We were rebuilding from losing a lot of seniors. It was kind of exciting to see our younger talent grow into the football season," McAtee said. "(Our depth) is really nice because sometimes you are just going to have off nights. Having people that can pick up the slack and put up a lot of points can really help. Everyone is contributing to the win."

The connection that McAtee has with Koester continues to grow.

"Lyncoln was great his freshman year but I think he has gotten quicker and more athletic. In the summer, I could definitely see that he has improved," McAtee said. "He is a tremendous teammate to play with because he is not the selfish type of player who will take contested shots. He also knows when he's got to score and put the ball on the floor to do so."

Holiday hoops

Following a 75-43 Apollo Conference victory over Mattoon last Saturday, the Braves are enjoying a break from games until Dec. 27 when the Taylorville Holiday Tournament gets underway. Mount Zion will face Taylorville (0-11) in a conference matchup, as well as Galesburg (3-8) and Dunlap (3-6) in the tourney. Other teams competing at Taylorville are Eisenhower, Rantoul, Rochester and Sterling.

"Taylorville is always a big game because we have a rivalry with them so hopefully beating them in the tournament will be a lot of fun," McAtee said. "Last year, winning the Taylorville Tournament kind of turned our season into something new and we came out with more intensity."

The Braves' season then picks up again Tuesday, Jan. 3, against St. Thomas More (8-5) and Friday, Jan. 6, at Effingham (4-8).

"It's hard to know what we will see in the tournament and I think it will be a challenge every single game," Schuring said. "The big thing for us is that it isn't regional time yet, so let's get better. Let's not repeat the mistakes that we have made earlier in the season."

The Braves were last regional champions in 2016-17 and before that it was in 2005-06. Schuring is confident his squad can hang with any team, but defending 3A state champions Sacred Heart-Griffin (7-0) and MacArthur (10-0) are both in the their sub-sectional.

"The conference title has always been in the picture. We played really well in our conference games but there is a long way to go," Schuring said. "In our sub-sectional, it is not easy. I would like to say we've got a good shot at a regional but when you've got the returning state champions in your regional, it is hard to say you are going to win one. We just want to play our best basketball at the end."

