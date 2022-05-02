'A true Cardinal:' Former Warrensburg-Latham players share their thoughts on former coach Vic Binkley

WARRENSBURG – It was a season Chase Traughber will never forget.

Traughber was a senior captain on the 2002-03 Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball team that made the program's first run to the Class 1A state tournament. The Cardinals were 31-3 that season and finished third by staging a second-half comeback against Cairo, 58-56, in the third-place game.

The Cardinals were down by eight, 30-22, at halftime and Traughber remembers the words that head coach Vic Binkley gave the team in a huddle.

"I remember Coach Binkley calling a timeout and instead of going over Xs and Os, he specifically said that people that win championships are the ones that want it the most," Traughber said. "It was a pretty inspirational moment."

The Cardinals responded and clawed back into the game in the third quarter, hanging on to win by a basket to become the furthest advancing team in school history, a feat matched by 2007-08's third-place team.

"(The whole experience) was a blast and it was memorable. Coach Binkley was a great coach and I remember him being tough on us at times and also building up our confidence," Traughber said. "With Xs and Os, he was great and he's proved that over the years. He was a good motivator and he was someone you knew had your back."

Traughber, who now lives in Indianapolis, has followed Binkley's teams over the years and was stunned to hear that after 36 seasons, he was asked by school administrators to resign in March.

"I kind of expected that he would be there as long as he wanted to be there with all the success that he's had and all that he's contributed to the community and the school," Traughber said. "It was surprising to hear that news."

The initial news was surprising to much of the Warrensburg-Latham community, particular former players who experienced Binkley's leadership up close.

Zack Boyd averaged 23.5 points per game as the leading scorer on the 2007-08 third-place team that set a program record with 32 wins that season.

"I was shocked to hear he was asked to resign. You don't eclipse 700 wins and then get let go the next day," Boyd said. "That shocked a lot of people."

Community support was widespread on social media with t-shirts supporting Binkley offered for sale and people sharing their basketball memories.

"It was pretty amazing to see. People were changing their profile pictures to when they were coached by him. Parents of former athletes were doing it and obviously there were so many shared posts back and forth about the situation," Boyd said. "Because of his stature and reputation and what he has done for the program, there was a great amount of support. It made me proud to see them stand up to a situation that they didn't think was right."

Two weeks later, Binkley resigned his position on April 12. Later that week, he was announced as the new head coach at Clinton, a Central Illinois Conference rival. The decision ended a remarkable 36-year coaching career at Warrensburg where Binkley became the most successful coach in Macon County basketball history, with 724 career wins.

Jason Edwards, a 1999 Warrensburg graduate, played for Binkley for three seasons and has a family connection with him.

"I've known Coach since I was 4 years old. My uncle was married to his sister for a long time. I've had a connection with him since I was really little and that man has been a part of the school and the community since I can remember," Edwards said. "It was heartbreaking to hear he was asked to resign. The thought of him not being on the sideline when you walk in that gym from now on, it's unthinkable."

Edwards, who operates the Krekel's location on Wood Street in Decatur, remembers Binkley was always a booster for the Warrensburg program at all levels.

"On Saturday practices, he would have the third and fourth graders come in and he would have us stick behind to help," Edwards said. "It meant a lot to have those kids have something to look forward to. When you are that young and you get to come to the big boys' game, it was important for the future of the program."

Binkley was a 1976 graduate from Warrensburg and 10 years later returned as head coach after a six-season stint at Mount Auburn.

"His mind for the game is unreal. I've heard stories from when he was a player and a point guard and knowing what was going to happen before it happens," Edwards said. "He's the same way as a coach. He can teach you what is going to happen before it happens. His studying and preparation is second to none. His knack for fundamentals is unbelievable."

On Friday, Warrensburg athletic director Bret Reedy announced that Tim Martin, a 2006 Warrensburg-Latham graduate who played for Binkley, will be the Cardinals' next coach. Martin served as an assistant coach for Binkley last season.

"I was very fortunate to have been able to play for him and be his assistant his past season," Martin said. "I have learned so much and I'm very grateful for all of these times I've had with him."

Clinton and Warrensburg could face each other multiple times next season, once in Central Illinois Conference play and potentially again in the CIC Tournament. A third meeting in the Class 2A playoffs is also a possibility. Whenever that first game is played, the atmosphere will be intense.

Reedy has said that the program would honor Binkley next season and Boyd is glad that Binkley will be recognized.

"I think there will be some fireworks for sure and there will be a tremendous amount of praise and appreciation for Coach Binkley from both fan bases on that night," Boyd said. "I think there will be a new rivalry that gets sparked. It will be exciting to have that first game happen. There will be a lot of mixed emotions."

Boyd feels those games will be a tough for Binkley, but his intentions are true toward his old school.

"I believe genuinely he wants the Warrensburg program to thrive," he said. "If that meant him stepping away, I'm sure he wants what is in the best for Warrensburg program. He was a true Cardinal."

