Abracadabra: Bloomington Central Catholic vanquishes Tolono Unity 69-48

Bloomington Central Catholic didn't tinker around with Tolono Unity. A 69-48 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.
In recent action on January 14, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Monticello and Tolono Unity took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 18 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap
