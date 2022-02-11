Abracadabra: Jacksonville Routt Catholic vanquishes Mt. Sterling Brown County 83-53

Jacksonville Routt Catholic controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 83-53 victory over Mt. Sterling Brown County for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.

The Rockets made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over the Hornets after the first quarter.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's force showed as it carried a 55-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

