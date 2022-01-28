Abracadabra: New Berlin vanquishes Maroa-Forsyth 56-35

New Berlin earned a convincing 56-35 win over Maroa-Forsyth in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
In recent action on January 22, New Berlin faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth took on Auburn on January 21 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.
The Pretzels' offense thundered to a 34-16 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
