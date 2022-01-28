Abracadabra: Peoria vanquishes Champaign Central 51-30

Peoria rolled past Champaign Central for a comfortable 51-30 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Peoria opened with a 14-6 advantage over Champaign Central through the first quarter.
Peoria fought to a 30-16 intermission margin at Champaign Central's expense.
Peoria enjoyed a massive margin over Champaign Central with a 43-23 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
