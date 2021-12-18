Abracadabra: Petersburg PORTA vanquishes Springfield Lutheran 54-23

Petersburg PORTA showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Springfield Lutheran 54-23 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.
In recent action on December 7, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Beardstown and Springfield Lutheran took on Decatur Lutheran on December 10 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.