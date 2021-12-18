 Skip to main content
Abracadabra: Petersburg PORTA vanquishes Springfield Lutheran 54-23

Petersburg PORTA showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Springfield Lutheran 54-23 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.

In recent action on December 7, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Beardstown and Springfield Lutheran took on Decatur Lutheran on December 10 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For more, click here.

