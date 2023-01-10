 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Altamont jumps in front fast to dismiss Moweaqua Central A&M in convincing tilt 60-33

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Altamont, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Moweaqua Central A&M 60-33 at Moweaqua Central A&M High on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Altamont and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 60-38 game on January 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 3, Altamont squared off with Shelbyville in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

