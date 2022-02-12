Altamont severs Macon Meridian's hopes 58-39

Playing with a winning hand, Altamont trumped Macon Meridian 58-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 5, Macon Meridian faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Altamont took on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op on January 28 at Altamont High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.