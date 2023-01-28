Alton Mississippi Valley Christian clips Rosamond Faith Bible Christian in tight tilt 44-39

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Alton Mississippi Valley Christian passed in a 44-39 victory at Rosamond Faith Bible Christian's expense in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.

