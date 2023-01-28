Alton Mississippi Valley Christian clips Rosamond Faith Bible Christian in tight tilt 44-39

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Alton Mississippi Valley Christian passed in a 44-39 victory at Rosamond Faith Bible Christian's expense in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
In recent action on January 13, Alton Mississippi Valley Christian faced off against Jacksonville Westfair Christian. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.