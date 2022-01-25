Arcola claims gritty victory against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 50-41

Arcola edged Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in a close 50-41 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 17, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Tuscola and Arcola took on Cerro Gordo on January 19 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.
A halftime tie at 18-18 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Arcola's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 32-23 points differential.
