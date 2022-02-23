 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arcola counts the overtimes and a victory over Bethany Okaw Valley 65-57

  • 0

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one overtime for Arcola to defeat Bethany Okaw Valley 65-57 on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 16, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Arcola took on Villa Grove on February 19 at Arcola High School. Click here for a recap

The Purple Riders registered a 28-17 advantage at half over the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves rallied in the second overtime period, but the Purple Riders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News