Arcola counts the overtimes and a victory over Bethany Okaw Valley 65-57

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one overtime for Arcola to defeat Bethany Okaw Valley 65-57 on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 16, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Arcola took on Villa Grove on February 19 at Arcola High School. Click here for a recap
The Purple Riders registered a 28-17 advantage at half over the Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves rallied in the second overtime period, but the Purple Riders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
