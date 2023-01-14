Arcola escapes close call with Moweaqua Central A&M 51-46

Arcola could finally catch its breath after a close call against Moweaqua Central A&M in a 51-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 14.

Arcola moved in front of Moweaqua Central A&M 13-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Riders opened a narrow 26-22 gap over the Raiders at the half.

Arcola jumped to a 34-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders enjoyed an 18-17 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

