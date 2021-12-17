Arcola finds small margin for win in tilt with Neoga 58-54

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Arcola passed in a 58-54 victory at Neoga's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
Arcola darted in front of Neoga 12-8 to begin the second quarter.
Arcola's shooting jumped to a 25-22 lead over Neoga at halftime.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Purple Riders, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 33-32 fourth quarter, too.
Recently on December 7 , Arcola squared up on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.