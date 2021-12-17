Arcola finds small margin for win in tilt with Neoga 58-54

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Arcola passed in a 58-54 victory at Neoga's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

Arcola darted in front of Neoga 12-8 to begin the second quarter.

Arcola's shooting jumped to a 25-22 lead over Neoga at halftime.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Purple Riders, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 33-32 fourth quarter, too.

