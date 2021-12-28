Arcola overcomes Sullivan in competitive affair 42-35

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Arcola passed in a 42-35 victory at Sullivan's expense in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

The Purple Riders opened a meager 27-14 gap over the Redskins at the half.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Sullivan's finishing flurry, but Arcola swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

