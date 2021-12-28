 Skip to main content
Arcola overcomes Sullivan in competitive affair 42-35

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Arcola passed in a 42-35 victory at Sullivan's expense in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

The Purple Riders opened a meager 27-14 gap over the Redskins at the half.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Sullivan's finishing flurry, but Arcola swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

In recent action on December 17, Sullivan faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Arcola took on Tuscola on December 21 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.

