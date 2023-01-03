 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arcola overwhelms Farmer City Blue Ridge 51-22

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Arcola did exactly that with a 51-22 win against Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Arcola and Farmer City Blue Ridge played in a 59-19 game on January 4, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on December 28, Arcola squared off with Grayville in a basketball game. For results, click here.

