Arcola paints near-perfect picture in win over Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 61-40

Arcola's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 61-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 20, Arcola squared off with Tuscola in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.