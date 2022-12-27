Arcola records thin win against Sullivan 39-36

Arcola weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 39-36 victory against Sullivan on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Arcola and Sullivan squared off with December 28, 2021 at Sullivan High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 16, Sullivan faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Arcola took on Tuscola on December 20 at Tuscola High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.