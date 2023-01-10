Arcola severs Villa Grove's hopes 63-50

Arcola collected a solid win over Villa Grove in a 63-50 verdict on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Arcola and Villa Grove faced off on February 19, 2022 at Arcola High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Villa Grove faced off against Oakland Tri-County and Arcola took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 3 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.
