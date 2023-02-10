Fan stress was at an all-time high as Argenta-Oreana did just enough to beat Villa Grove 60-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Last season, Argenta-Oreana and Villa Grove squared off with January 21, 2022 at Argenta-Oreana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Heyworth . For results, click here. Villa Grove took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on February 3 at Villa Grove High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.